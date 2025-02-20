Government reviews seven draft laws in legislative session

HÀ NỘI — The Government convened a legislative session on Thursday to discuss and provide feedback on seven draft laws, including the State of Emergency Law and the Extradition Law.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long chaired the session.

The draft Law on the State of Emergency was a focal point of discussion.

Government members emphasised that a state of emergency is a special social condition declared when the lives of citizens, state assets or national security are threatened, requiring exceptional measures to stabilise the situation.

Delegates highlighted the need to define the authority to declare a state of emergency based on its nature and severity.

Regarding the draft revised Law on Product and Goods Quality, discussions centered on technology application in quality management, product traceability, international integration and international commitment implementation.

Delegates also addressed the role of quality control inspectors and the decentralisation of quality management to better align with practical conditions.

The revised Railway Law sparked debates on railway infrastructure, industrial development, railway operations, and management.

Delegates proposed policies to enhance the role of railway transportation, strengthen decentralisation in railway management and mobilise resources for railway infrastructure development.

The draft Law on Civil Judicial Assistance was discussed with a focus on improving cross-border legal cooperation. Delegates suggested clarifying the scope of judicial assistance, the legal validity of foreign judicial decisions, and the application of foreign laws.

They also emphasised the need to adopt international norms, streamline document delivery processes and leverage information technology in civil judicial assistance.

The draft Law on the Transfer of Prisoners was deemed necessary to address challenges in implementing the 2007 Judicial Assistance Law and to establish a legal framework for international cooperation in prisoner transfers.

Discussions included the principle of reciprocity, eligibility criteria for transfer requests and the responsibilities of state agencies in the process.

The draft Personal Data Protection Law was highlighted as essential to safeguarding personal data, protecting human and civil rights, preventing data breaches, and creating a legal foundation for data-related business activities.

Delegates stressed the need for detailed provisions on legal terms, data subject rights and measures to ensure data protection.

Deputy Prime Minister Lê Thành Long underscored the significance of these draft laws and commended the contributions of government members and delegates.

He urged relevant ministries to incorporate feedback and expedite the finalisation of the drafts for submission to the Prime Minister and presentation to the National Assembly at its 9th session in May.

The Deputy PM also called for thorough reviews to avoid overlaps, ensure consistency with existing laws, and align with international treaties signed by Việt Nam.

He emphasised that the laws should be concise, focusing only on matters within the National Assembly's authority, while leaving specific implementation details to the Government.

This legislative push reflects Việt Nam's ongoing efforts to modernise its legal framework and strengthen governance in response to evolving domestic and international challenges. — VNS