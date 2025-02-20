Politburo, Secretariat’s conclusion on tasks for political system streamlining in 2025

HÀ NỘI – Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú has signed for issuance of the Politburo and Secretariat’s conclusion outlining key tasks for the continued restructuring and streamlining of the political system's organisational apparatus in 2025.

At a meeting on February 14, the Politburo directed the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission to continue working closely with Party committees and affiliated Party bodies to tackle obstacles arising during the implementation phase, ensuring strict adherence to the 13th-term Politburo’s Directive on the organisation of Party congresses at all levels in the lead-up to the 14th National Party Congress and the Politburo’s conclusion on adjustments to the Directive.

The process of organisational restructuring and personnel arrangements must continue to prioritise political and ideological work, alongside supportive policies for affected cadres. Personnel appointments must be conducted with fairness and objectivity, following the principle of "selecting the right person for the job". The move aims to retain competent officials, prevent a "brain drain," and avoid internal complexities that could disrupt Party congresses at all levels. The plan is to ensure that grassroots Party congresses are held by March, with pilot congresses at higher levels scheduled for the early second quarter.

The Organisation Commission was tasked with advising the Central Steering Committee on personnel management. This involves a comprehensive review of the actual demand for cadres and civil servants, assessing personnel capabilities, and refining job positions to align with new functions and tasks. The commission will present a detailed plan to the Politburo by the late second quarter, outlining the allocation, management, and restructuring of personnel within the political system for the 2026–2031 period.

Moreover, the Politburo and the Secretariat assigned the subcommittee in charge of documents and other subcommittees of the 14th Party Congress to incorporate relevant feedback into draft documents of the congress, especially the draft Political Report and the draft Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress regarding policies and directions for amending or supplementing the Party Statute, Platform, and the Constitution, if deemed necessary. These revisions will lay a solid foundation for implementation in the next tenure.

Various Party organisations and committees, including those of provinces, centrally-run cities, the National Assembly, Government, Việt Nam Fatherland Front, Government Inspectorate, and mass organisations, were also assigned specific tasks. – VNS