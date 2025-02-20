Việt Nam and Canada hold third defence policy dialogue

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and Canada held the third Defence Policy Dialogue in Hà Nội on February 20, co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến and Stefanie Beck, Deputy Minister of National Defence of Canada.

The dialogue focused on strengthening defence cooperation, promoting peace and stability in the region, and addressing key areas such as training, United Nations peacekeeping, defence industry collaboration, war remediation and border management.

Both sides reaffirmed commitments to multilateralism, adherence to international law in the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) and furthering the Việt Nam-Canada Comprehensive Partnership.

Chiến congratulated Beck on her appointment as Deputy Minister of National Defence of Canada in June 2024. He expressed his belief that in her new role, Beck would contribute significantly to promoting the partnership, particularly in defence cooperation, for the benefit of both nations and their armed forces, as well as for peace, stability and development in the region and globally.

He highlighted that bilateral defence cooperation has continued to progress positively in accordance with previously signed agreements, particularly since the second Defence Policy Dialogue in September 2023.

The cooperation aligns with the needs and capabilities of both sides and has achieved specific results in delegation exchanges at various levels.

Key mechanisms for dialogue and consultation between the two countries have been effectively maintained while other areas of cooperation, such as training, United Nations peacekeeping operations and defence industry collaboration and border management, have also seen active implementation. The two sides have consistently coordinated and supported each other at international multilateral mechanisms and forums.

Looking ahead, Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến proposed that both sides continue to strengthen cooperation and effectively implement key areas based on the signed agreements between the two ministries.

These include maintaining regular exchanges of delegations at all levels, enhancing established dialogue and consultation mechanisms, promoting training cooperation, sharing experiences and improving the capacity of Việt Nam’s United Nations peacekeeping forces.

He also emphasised the importance of advancing cooperation in the defence industry, addressing war consequences, and managing borders. He reaffirmed Việt Nam's support for Canada's desire to join the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM+) based on ASEAN consensus.

Expressing her pleasure at returning to Việt Nam, Stefanie Beck thanked the Ministry of National Defence of Việt Nam and Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến for the warm reception.

She also expressed her admiration for the positive outcomes of defence cooperation between Việt Nam and Canada. Beck shared her hopes that the partnership between the two ministries of defence would be further strengthened, ensuring that cooperation becomes more substantive and effective.

During the dialogue, both sides exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest. Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến reiterated Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

He affirmed Việt Nam's commitment to multilateralising and diversifying external relations and its readiness to cooperate with countries and international organisations for peace. Việt Nam remains steadfast in resolving disputes and differences peacefully based on international law.

Regarding the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea), Senior Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến emphasised Việt Nam's consistent stance on adhering to international law and customary practices, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He called for compliance with the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the early conclusion of an effective, substantive Code of Conduct (COC) in the region.

At the end of the dialogue, both sides signed the minutes of the third Việt Nam-Canada Defence Policy Dialogue, marking a step forward in the bilateral defence relationship and reinforcing commitments to peace and stability in the region and beyond. — VNS