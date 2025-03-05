Kyrgyz PM arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev arrived in Hà Nội on March 5 evening, beginning his official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Phạm Minh Chính.

This is the first visit to Việt Nam by a Kyrgyz prime minister since the two countries established diplomatic relations. The trip is expected to promote friendship ties and deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields between the two nations.

The Kyrgyz delegation was welcomed at the Nội Bài International Airport by Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hồng Diên, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Phạm Thái Như Mai.

Economic and trade cooperation between the two nations has seen encouraging progress. From 2017 to 2021, two-way trade averaged US$1.36 million annually. Recent years have witnessed significant growth, with trade reaching $4.5 million in 2022, $7.5 million in 2023, and $13.5 million in 2024.

Việt Nam’s key exports to Kyrgyzstan include pepper, tea, cashew nuts, computers, electronics, and components, while Kyrgyzstan exports machinery, equipment, tobacco products, silk, and alcoholic beverages to Việt Nam. Both countries have leveraged the FTA between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union to boost trade.

Kyrgyzstan is among the few countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and the world to unilaterally grant Vietnamese citizens a 60-day visa exemption, facilitating greater business and tourism exchanges.

In terms of investment, as of October 31, 2024, Kyrgyzstan had run one investment project in Việt Nam's Khánh Hòa province. The project, valued at $5 million, focuses on the production and trade of alcoholic beverages. Kyrgyzstan currently ranks 83rd among 148 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese community in Kyrgyzstan remains relatively small, with around 100 people, including three families who have obtained Kyrgyz citizenship. They maintain close ties with the homeland and actively contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

PM Kasimalyev’s official visit to Việt Nam is expected to mark a new chapter in Việt Nam-Kyrgyzstan relations, deepening their traditional friendship and unlocking cooperation potential in key sectors. — VNS