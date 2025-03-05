Kyrgyzstan PM’s visit marks new milestone in bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Kyrgyzstan’s Prime Minister Adylbek Kasimalyev will pay an official visit to Việt Nam on March 6-7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. This marks the first visit by a Kyrgyz government leader to Việt Nam since the two countries established diplomatic relations, serving as a catalyst for strengthening their traditional friendship and cooperation across various fields.

Growing traditional friendship

After Kyrgyzstan declared independence on August 31, 1991, Việt Nam recognised the country’s independence on December 27 the same year. Diplomatic relations were established on June 4, 1992. Since then, both sides have maintained friendly relations, though high-level exchanges have remained limited. Notable visits include Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyễn Quốc Cường’s trip to Kyrgyzstan in 2009 for political consultation, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Abdyldaev Erlan Bekeshovich’s visit to Việt Nam in 2014, and National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyễn Khắc Định’s visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2023.

Most recently, on February 17, Deputy Foreign Minister Lê Thị Thu Hằng held phone talks with her Kyrgyz counterpart Abakirov Meder. During the talks, Deputy Minister Hằng affirmed Việt Nam's commitment to deepening its ties with traditional partners, including Kyrgyzstan. Both sides acknowledged positive developments in bilateral relations, providing a solid foundation for further cooperation. Deputy Minister Abakirov Meder expressed his willingness to work closely with Việt Nam to explore new avenues for collaboration and deepen multifaceted cooperation.

The two diplomats agreed to to work together in preparation for future delegation exchanges and visits. They stressed the importance of economic and trade ties and pledged to effectively implement the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Kyrgyzstan is a member. They also discussed facilitating direct connections between businesses, ministries, and agencies to negotiate and sign cooperation agreements that would promote mutually beneficial cooperation.

They held that Việt Nam and Kyrgyzstan have supported each other in international organisations, particularly the United Nations.

Strengthening economic and trade ties

Economic and trade cooperation between the two nations has seen encouraging progress. From 2017 to 2021, two-way trade averaged US$1.36 million annually. Recent years have witnessed significant growth, with trade reaching $4.5 million in 2022, $7.5 million in 2023, and $13.5 million in 2024.

Việt Nam's key exports to Kyrgyzstan include pepper, tea, cashews, computers, electronics, and components, while Kyrgyzstan exports machinery, equipment, tobacco products, silk, and alcoholic beverages to Vietnam. Both countries have leveraged the FTA between Việt Nam and the Eurasian Economic Union to boost trade.

Kyrgyzstan is among the few countries in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region and the world to unilaterally grant Vietnamese citizens a 60-day visa exemption, facilitating greater business and tourism exchanges.

In terms of investment, as of October 31, 2024, Kyrgyzstan had run one investment project in Việt Nam's Khánh Hoà Province. The project, valued at $5 million, focuses on the production and trade of alcoholic beverages. Kyrgyzstan currently ranks 83rd among 148 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam.

The Vietnamese community in Kyrgyzstan remains relatively small, with around 100 people, including three families who have obtained Kyrgyz citizenship. They maintain close ties with the homeland and actively contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

PM Kasimalyev’s visit to Việt Nam is expected to mark a new chapter in Việt Nam-Kyrgyzstan relations, deepening their traditional friendship and unlocking cooperation potential in key sectors. — VNA/VNS