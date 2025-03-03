Politics & Law
Kyrgyzstan's prime minister to pay official visit to Việt Nam

March 03, 2025 - 22:21
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev is set to pay an official visit to Việt Nam this week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev. Photo of Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev is set to pay an official visit to Việt Nam this week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Taking place from March 6 to March 7, the trip will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNS

Party chief highlights importance of lifelong learning

Lifelong learning has become a rule of life, enabling individuals to recognise, adapt to and not to lag behind amid the world’s rapid transformations, enrich their intelligence, perfect their personality, and overcome difficulties and challenges to progress and position themselves in a modern society.

