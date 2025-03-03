Kyrgyzstan's prime minister to pay official visit to Việt Nam

Congratulations extended to PM of Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 20 sent a congratulatory message to Adylbek Kasimaliev on his appointment as Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan
|Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev. Photo of Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev is set to pay an official visit to Việt Nam this week, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Taking place from March 6 to March 7, the trip will be made at the invitation of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. — VNS