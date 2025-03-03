Kiên Giang Province proposes over 40 key projects for APEC 2027

HÀ NỘI — Kiên Giang Province has proposed investing in more than 40 key projects to support the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in 2027 on Phú Quốc island district, with total estimated budget exceeding VNĐ305 trillion (US$11.9 billion).

The proposal was presented at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and attended by the Standing Government and the Standing Committee of the Kiên Giang Province's Party Committee, along with representatives from relevant ministries and sectors, to discuss preparations for APEC 2027.

This will mark the third time Việt Nam has held the APEC chair position. Phú Quốc, the 'pearl island' city in Kiên Giang Province, has been selected as the host venue for APEC 2027.

Phú Quốc, known as the “Pearl Island” of Việt Nam’s southwestern coast, comprises 22 islands, with the main island covering 567 square kilometres. The island city boasts a well-developed tourism ecosystem, featuring large-scale resorts, entertainment complexes, luxury accommodations and a network of high-end hotels.

Hosting APEC 2027 will place Phú Quốc at the centre of global attention, as thousands of delegates from the world's leading economies, international organisations, businesses, experts and media outlets are expected to attend.

To prepare for the meeting, Phú Quốc must upgrade and expand its infrastructure, including a convention centre, public squares, a media centre, five-star hotels, transportation networks, especially airport facilities, telecommunications infrastructure, urban planning, environmental improvements and service infrastructure.

At the meeting, Kiên Giang authorities proposed over 40 key projects aimed at enhancing the city’s image, elevating its national stature and fostering long-term sustainable development.

These projects include airport upgrades, new road networks, seaports, multi-functional complexes, a convention centre, luxury resorts, waste treatment plants, wastewater treatment facilities, fibre-optic network enhancements, improvements to power and water supply, golf courses and public beaches.

The estimated budget for these projects exceeds VNĐ305 trillion, with more than VNĐ106 trillion ($4.1 billion) sourced from the State budget.

The province has also proposed specific mechanisms and policies for project implementation.

During the meeting, PM Chính expressed general support for the proposed initiatives and emphasised the need for careful planning to ensure that meeting preparations align with Phú Quốc’s long-term sustainable development.

He stressed that adjustments to urban planning should not be made solely to accommodate the summit.

However, priority will be given to infrastructure projects directly serving APEC 2027. PM Chính clarified that the Government would focus investments on essential infrastructure, such as roads and water reservoirs, while projects related to airports, convention centres, resorts, golf courses, hotels and utilities should leverage socialisation and public-private partnerships.

As for specific infrastructure projects, the Prime Minister agreed to establish special policies and mechanisms to expedite implementation efficiently. He instructed Kiên Giang Province and relevant ministries to review and address issues within their jurisdiction, while stating that matters beyond their authority should be raised to the appropriate higher-level authorities.

PM Chính assigned Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn to oversee the content, protocol and organisation of the summit; Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng to handle infrastructure and facility preparations; and Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà to manage land and forest-related concerns.

Kiên Giang Province will be responsible for site clearance to facilitate project implementation. — VNS