Coast Guard launches 2025 training campaign, emulation movement

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command and Task Force No. 3 for Drug Crime Prevention and Control launched their 2025 training campaign and high-intensity emulation movement at a ceremony held on Monday in Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province.

Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard (VCG) is committed to comprehensive and focused innovation in training to achieve significant improvements.

The training framework will adhere to the principles of "Fundamental – Practical – Steady", with the overarching goal of enhancing sovereignty protection, law enforcement, and the development of a modern, elite, and professional coast guard force.

Key priorities include implementing the "Three perspectives, eight principles, and six combinations" training doctrine; strengthening disciplinary management, tactical training, and physical fitness; mastering new technical equipment and refining expertise in law enforcement, maritime operations, and international legal frameworks; enhancing training for command officers and agencies with the motto "Know the higher level, excel at your own level, and surpass the lower level"; and integrating information technology to optimise training effectiveness.

The unit will maintain and expand the "Determined to Win" emulation movement, with a strong emphasis on "Excellence in training, strict discipline, mastery of weapons and equipment, and absolute safety."

Speaking at the event, Major General Đàm Xuân Tuấn, Deputy Commander of VCG, highly commended the outstanding achievements of Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command over last year.

To ensure success this year, he urged the unit to thoroughly implement the Central Military Commission’s resolution and the Coast Guard Party Committee’s resolution on enhancing training quality from 2023 to 2030 and beyond.

“The unit needs to continuously innovate and improve combat training while upholding strict discipline and organisational regulations,” he said.

Fostering proactive cooperation and unity, and ensuring immediate and effective implementation from the first day and week of the training cycle are also needed, he said.

During the ceremony, CGR3 officially launched a emulation movement, running from March 3 to July 31, 2025.

The movement is divided into two phases; Phase 1 will last from March 3 to May 19, and Phase 2 will run from May 20 to July 31.

It is held to mark the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification, the 135th birthday of late President Hồ Chí Minh, and the 6th Party Congress of Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command for the 2025-2030 term.

Colonel Lê Văn Tú, Political Commissar of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, emphasised the positive impact of the emulation movement on combat training.

He praised the leadership and units for organising dynamic and meaningful activities, which have significantly improved weak areas and led to the successful completion of numerous Coast Guard missions with outstanding results.

With the "Swift Victory" spirit, the unit is determined to achieve high-quality training, reinforce discipline, and enhance operational readiness, contributing to the continued strengthening and modernisation of VCG forces. — VNS