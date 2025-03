Việt Nam People’s Air Force and mission to protect national skies

HÀ NỘI — Building on its proud tradition and victories over the past seven decades, the Air Defence - Air Force (ADAF) has continued to strengthen combat readiness, ever-ready to protect the homeland from aerial threats.

Battlefields in the skies

During the early years of the resistance against French colonialism, right after the establishment of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA), the Party and the State aimed to build a regular military with all essential forces, including the Navy, Army and Air Defence – Air Force. Following this direction, on March 3, 1955, the Ministry of National Defence decided to establish the Airport Research Department, marking the formation of Việt Nam's air force.

In early 1959, the Air Force Department was established, and air force regiments were gradually formed. Despite numerous challenges, with strong support from the Party Central Committee, the Central Military Commission, and the Ministry of National Defence, the air force developed rapidly.

On April 3, 1965, the MiG-17 Squadron took off, shooting down two US Navy F-8U aircraft over the skies of Hàm Rồng in central province Thanh Hoá. The victory in "opening the sky front" inspired people and soldiers nationwide, bolstering the determination to defeat the US invaders.

Between 1964 and 1972, throughout two waves of the US’s destruction campaigns over the northern region, the force achieved many outstanding victories, shooting down numerous advanced aircraft and capturing veteran American pilots with thousands of flight hours.

In particular, during the December 1972 Air Defence Campaign, the ADAF worked closely with other forces, downing seven enemy planes, including two B-52 bombers, and capturing five enemy pilots. This effort contributed to the "Hà Nội – Điện Biên Phủ in the Air" victory, forcing the US to sign the Paris Peace Accords on January 27, 1973, resuming peace in Việt Nam.

During the historic Hồ Chí Minh Campaign, after just six days of intense training, on the afternoon of April 28, 1975, the Quyết Thắng (determined to win) Squadron used an A-37 aircraft captured from the enemy to launch a surprise attack on Tân Sơn Nhất Airport in the then Saigon City, helping accelerate the strategic plan on various battlefields. After national reunification, the ADAF, along with the people and military, played a key role in safeguarding the southwestern and northern borders, assisting Cambodia in escaping the genocidal regime, fulfilling international missions.

For these extraordinary achievements, the Party, State, and the VPA awarded the force many prestigious honours. The ADAF and 39 units, 79 individuals received the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" and "Labour Hero" in recognition of their sacrifices and efforts.

​Honour and responsibilities

Long after the war ended, as the country enters a new development phase, new tasks and challenges have emerged for the ADAF. Building on its heroic tradition, the force has continued to make contributions to the nation, mastering the skies and maintaining peace and stability for national development.

It has actively mastered new weapons and technical equipment, maintaining combat readiness, ensuring that the homeland is never caught off guard by aerial threats. The force has conducted successful exercises, contributing to safeguarding the national sovereignty and enhancing control over the national airspace, seas, and islands, while also carrying out rescue operations, patrols, and special flights serving Party and State leaders.

Along with improving operational efficiency and combat capacity, the force is continuing to rearrange their organisation and structure in a streamlined, efficient, and powerful manner.

Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Văn Hiến, Commander of the ADAF, after more than 70 years of construction and development, the once fledgling force has transformed into a modern, capable unit, fulfilling every task entrusted by the Party, State, military, and people. With great pride in its glorious achievements, the force is more committed than ever to defending the country and upholding its responsibility in national security and defence, he said.

Hiến also underlined the force’s efforts to implement the Party’s strategy for the protection of the Fatherland in the new situation and identify risks for timely response. — VNA/VNS