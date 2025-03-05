Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Administrative merger must ensure principles, criteria, standards: PM

March 05, 2025 - 21:44
Chairing a meeting of the Government’s Party Committee in Hà Nội on March 5, PM Chính, who is also its Secretary, stressed the importance of preserving each region's unique geographical, socio-economic, cultural, and historical characteristics, while ensuring that merged units can complement and support one another.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chairs a meeting of the Government’s Party Committee in Hà Nội on merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — The proposed merger of provincial- and commune-level administrative units must go beyond meeting established principles, criteria, and standards related to area and population, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Chairing a meeting of the Government’s Party Committee in Hà Nội on March 5, PM Chính, who is also its Secretary, stressed the importance of preserving each region's unique geographical, socio-economic, cultural, and historical characteristics, while ensuring that merged units can complement and support one another.

He said the restructuring process must strictly adhere to Conclusion No. 127 issued by the Politburo and Secretariat. Under this reform, Việt Nam’s local administration structure will be streamlined into just two tiers: the provincial level and the grassroots level.

The PM called for the restructuring to be carried out with an objective, democratic, and scientific mindset, ensuring a thorough and pragmatic approach.

The process should align closely with real situations, eliminate territorial fragmentation and unnecessary intermediate layers, and ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of local authorities to meet the requirements of a new development phase, he said.

The PM tasked standing members of the Government’s Party Committee with refining the proposal further to submit it to the Politburo; conducing in-depth studies into the functions, responsibilities, powers, and organisational structures of local authorities; and proposing appropriate mechanisms and policies to ensure streamlined, effective, and efficient operations. — VNS

