Top legislator highlights contributions from NA female deputies, officials

HÀ NỘI — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn held a meeting in Hà Nội on Thursday with full-time female NA deputies, female officials of the NA Standing Committee, NA committees, agencies, and NA Office.

The meeting was held on the occasion of the 115th Vietnamese Women’s Day (March 8, 1910-2025) and the 1985th anniversary of the Hai Bà Trưng Uprising.

Highlighting women’s contributions to community development as well as national construction, defence and rapid, sustainable development, the top legislator said that NA’s female deputies and officials have made great efforts to complete the legislature’s tasks. He noted that from the beginning of the 15th tenure, the NA held 17 sessions, while the NA Standing Committee organised 82 meetings, during which 65 laws, nearly 200 resolutions, 5 ordinances, and nearly 1,400 resolutions were passed.

NA Chairman Mẫn said that the Party has issued many resolutions and directives focusing on the female workforce, both in terms of material and spiritual support, creating favourable conditions for women to contribute and participate in social activities.

He urged NA female deputies and officials to continue promoting the glorious tradition of Vietnamese women, amplifying the achievements of previous NA terms, and further doubling the accomplishments already made.

Reflecting on the current efforts to streamline the NA organisation, he said he hopes for continuous support from female deputies and officials in creating consensus in the work.

On this occasion, he asked the NA Committee for Deputies’ Affairs to pay greater attention to increasing the engagement of female officials in leadership activities while drafting a plan for the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils.

He expressed his hope for NA women deputies and officials to continue their efforts to build their units, becoming role models of compassion, selflessness, perseverance, and progress, and inspiring women across the country.

The Chairman encouraged the NA female deputies and officials to give more proposals in law building and execution, especially amid greater NA workload in the coming time with higher requirements. — VNA/VNS