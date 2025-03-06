Áo dài collection celebrates International Women’s Day

HCM CITY— A new collection of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional long dress) by well-known fashion house Liên Hương will be released in HCM City.

The collection, called Hoa Trên Tuyến Lửa (Flowers in Fire), celebrates International Women’s Day on March 8.

It includes áo dài designs for women in Vietnamese fabrics, such as silk, satin, velvet, chiffon and taffeta.

Áo bà ba, the traditional southern Vietnamese blouse, especially in the Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta region, is also included.

Southern women began wearing áo bà ba in the 19th century. During the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, they use áo bà ba from quality fabrics with printed or embroidered patterns of beautiful images based on folk culture.

Liên Hương designers use vivid colours, such as red, green, light blue and lotus pink to feature the beauty of women and their characters.

“Our designers are inspired by Vietnamese women living in different periods, who have contributed to the country’s independence, freedom, and development today,” said fashion designer and creation director Trisha Võ of Liên Hương fashion brand. “Each of our designs from the collection Hoa Trên Tuyến Lửa is linked to Việt Nam’s history and culture, and features stories, hopes and dreams that women want to share to the world.”

Liên Hương is famous for its áo dài designs for women and men in different ages.

The brand is owned by famous designer Liên Hương, who has more than 20 years in the industry.

Her collections feature Vietnamese folk culture and lifestyle.

Áo dài designs by Liên Hương have been seen on the catwalk at fashion shows throughout the country and in Australia, China, France and the US.

The designs from the collection Hoa Trên Tuyến Lửa will be displayed at the opening ceremony of HCM City Áo Dài Festival 2025 on Nguyễn Huệ Pedestrian Street, District 1 on March 7.–VNS