Home Life & Style

Gia Lai to celebrate 50th anniversary of liberation

March 04, 2025 - 08:09
The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai will launch a series of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of its liberation day (March 17, 1975 – 2025).
GIA LAI CELEBRATION - The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai will host a gala concert with the theme of “Đất Nước Trọn Niềm Vui” (A Country United in Joy) to mark the 50th anniversary of the province’s liberation day (March 17, 1975 – 2025). — VNA/VNS Photo by Quang Thái

GIA LAI — The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Gia Lai will launch a series of activities to mark the 50th anniversary of its liberation day (March 17, 1975 – 2025).

Trần Ngọc Nhung, director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said, “The highlight of the celebration will be a gala concert with the theme of “Đất Nước Trọn Niềm Vui” (A Country United in Joy) on the evening of March 17.”

The Đam San Music and Dance Theatre, the province’s leading art troupe, will be responsible for the show's performances.

Nhung said, “The gala will be a unique art programme that depicts Gia Lai’s outstanding achievements in different fields, innovative spirit, and aspirations for development over the past 50 years.

The gala will be held at Đại Đoàn Kết (Great National Unity) Square in the centre of Pleiku City and broadcast live on television.

Following the gala will be a 15-minute fireworks display to celebrate the province’s special day.

The department will collaborate with the province’s Literature and Art Association and Museum of Gia Lai to organise a photo exhibition on the province’s socio-economic development achievements, and a showcase of literary and artistic works that showcase the province’s culture, lifestyle, and development after the country’s reunification.

The province will also host a trade fair to introduce and promote its OCOP (one commune one product) products such as coffee, nuts, honey, rượu cần (a kind of wine stored in a big jar and drunk with long bamboo straws), and brocade weaving products.

The fair will also provide an opportunity for local businesses and cooperatives to seek new partners and markets for their products.

All the events will be held in the middle of March in Pleiku City. — VNS

