Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel debuts as latest flagship of brand

HẢI PHÒNG The inauguration of the new five-star Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel marks a significant milestone for the port city, with high hopes of boosting tourism, driving economic growth, Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of Hải Phòng City, Lê Anh Quân emphasised at the hotel’s grand opening ceremony.

The Deputy Chairman stressed that the hotel, which is the latest flagship hotel in northern Việt Nam of the brand Pullman Hotels and Resorts will play a pivotal role in enhancing the city's tourism services. The hotel will provide a foundation to attract tourism types that combine with conferences and seminars, at the same time it will serve as a venue for international events, positioning Hải Phòng as a premier destination for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism.

Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel, the latest flagship property in Northern Việt Nam under the esteemed brand, is designed for global visionaries and city residents, offering spaces where productivity, leisure and inspiration come together effortlessly.

Located in the commercial and cultural heart of Hải Phòng, the hotel overlooks the serene Cấm River and the bustling Hoàng Diệu Harbour. Its bold façade, featuring metallic design elements, reflects Hải Phòng’s dynamic spirit. Inside, traditional Asian influences are showcased through enriching aesthetics, with guardian lions, ancient trees and East Asian ink paintings.

The hotel features 364 rooms and suites, accommodating the diverse needs of modern travellers – from smart and comfortable superior rooms to spacious one-bedroom apartments designed for extended stays.

Vice President Operations Vietnam at Accor Xavier Cappelut – the operator of the Pullman brand – emphasised that the Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel is primarily focused on developing MICE tourism.

He noted that the port city possesses all the essential elements for tourism development. Just two hours of travel from Ha Nội, Hải Phòng's strategic location is crucial for economic growth. Additionally, as the largest port city in the country, Hải Phòng's economy has rapidly and robustly developed in recent years, attracting many large domestic and foreign companies.

The hotel offers a fresh take on meetings and events with Pullman's innovative Meet and Play concept, which includes eight versatile spaces. The expansive, pillarless grand ballroom, spanning over 1,200 square metres, is one of the largest in Hải Phòng and can accommodate more than 1,000 guests. Equipped with advanced technology, such as giant LED screens and conference cameras, the venue ensures smooth and impactful gatherings, fostering an environment that promotes collaboration and creativity.

"With excellent facilities for organising events, Pullman Hai Phong will strive to meet the needs of hosting large-scale events in the city," said Cappelut.

The Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel offers a diverse dining scene with venues designed for both connection and discovery. The Up & Above Rooftop Bar provides a high-energy social space with panoramic city views, Asian-inspired tapas, handcrafted cocktails and a live DJ.

The Mad Cow Wine & Grill presents a modern steakhouse experience with premium cuts, fresh seafood and curated wine selections on an open-air terrace. Red Flowers Pavilion specialises in Cantonese dishes and creative takes on classic recipes. Food Connexion, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, features live show kitchens serving Hải Phòng delicacies and Mediterranean classics.

The Chief Operating Officer of Accor’s Premium, Midscale and Economy Division in Asia, Garth Simmons said: “Hải Phòng is emerging as a key destination in Việt Nam’s tourism and economic landscape, offering immense potential as a gateway for business and leisure in northern Việt Nam. With the opening of Pullman Hai Phong Grand Hotel, we are proud to strengthen the country's hospitality landscape and contribute to its dynamic growth while inspiring the future of premium hospitality experiences.” VNS