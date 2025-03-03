Swiss Tourism for Sustainable Development project launched in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — A project to support the sustainable development of tourism in Hà Giang, Quảng Nam and Đồng Tháp provinces has been launched by the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in cooperation with the Swiss Cooperation Office, Embassy of Switzerland in Việt Nam.

The 'Swiss Tourism for Sustainable Development project in Vietnam' (ST4SD) aims to promote the recovery of Việt Nam’s tourism industry after the COVID-19 pandemic and address the sector’s challenges based on sustainable tourism development.

To support Việt Nam’s transition to a resilient, high-income economy, the Swiss Government, through its Cooperation Programme in Việt Nam, has committed 3.6 million CHF (about US$3,9 million) in non-refundable official development assistance (ODA) to implement the ST4SD project.

The project’s managing agency is the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism. The VNAT has been designated as the project owner. The project is implemented by the donor. Helvetas Swiss Intercooperation is selected as the implementing organisation in Việt Nam.

“VNAT welcomes and appreciates the support of the Swiss Government through the ST4SD,” said the director of the VNAT, Nguyễn Trùng Khánh.

“We hope that this will be an important driving force to enhance the quality and sustainability of the tourism industry through the key objectives: supporting the development and implementation of sustainable tourism policies at both the central and local levels; improving the quality of tourism and hospitality training; and assisting destinations and businesses in investing in and practicing sustainable tourism,” he noted.

In 2024, the industry reported remarkable results, with total revenue estimated at approximately VNĐ840 trillion ($32.8 billion), a 23.8 per cent increase from 2023, driven by projections of over 17.5 million international tourists (up 38.9 per cent) and 110 million domestic visits (up 1.6 per cent).

According to Việt Nam’s Tourism Development Strategy until 2030, tourism is a key industry that not only supports other sectors but also improves livelihoods.

However, the industry’s rapid growth has led to challenges such as environmental pollution, overcrowding at some tourism destinations, and ineffective destination management in some localities. Therefore, the tourism industry in Việt Nam needs to further strengthen sustainable practices for businesses and destinations in the coming time.

The ST4SD project supports the implementation of action plans and strengthen public-private dialogue at both national and subnational level; establish a new Swiss Executive Hospitality Training (Swiss EHT) programme at qualified Vietnamese training institutes and create a network of international, Swiss and local experts; and promote innovative concepts for businesses and destinations to strengthen sustainability, including the introduction of sustainability standards.

The project is implemented with consultancy and participation from two leading Swiss universities—EHL Hospitality Business School Lausanne and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU).

Three selected localities for implementation are Hà Giang, Quảng Nam and Đồng Tháp, representing the three regions of north, central, and south of Việt Nam, each with the potential for sustainable tourism development, distinct characteristics and tourism products.

The northern province of Hà Giang is known for its magnificent natural landscapes and the diverse culture of 19 ethnic groups, such as the Mông, Tày, Nùng, and Dao.

The central province of Quảng Nam not only captivates both domestic and international friends with the charming Hội An ancient town, but also attracts visitors with its unique traditional craft villages, including Thanh Hà pottery village, Kim Bồng carpentry village, and Trà Quế vegetable village—recently recognised by the United Nations Tourism Organisation as the 'Best Tourism Village 2024'.

Meanwhile, the southern province of Đồng Tháp shines with its vast lotus fields and the picturesque Sa Đéc, where century-old flower villages bloom along the banks of the Tiền River.

“These three localities showcase the diverse beauty of Vietnamese tourism, harmonising preservation and development,” Khánh said. VNS