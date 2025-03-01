South American media spotlights beauty of Việt Nam's land, people, culture

BUENOS AIRES — Media outlets in Argentina and Uruguay have recently published articles accompanied by numerous images praising the beauty of Việt Nam’s landscapes, its people, and its rich culture.

Argentina’s Ambito newspaper ran an article by journalist Osvaldo Sorbara, who had visited Việt Nam. In his piece, Sorbara describes Việt Nam as a country renowned for its deep-rooted history, unique natural beauty, and captivating culture that leaves visitors in awe.

Explaining his motivation for visiting, Sorbara said he wanted to gain a deeper understanding of how this Asian country — which endured decades of war — had transformed. Today’s Việt Nam, he said, left a profound impression on him.

His article describes Việt Nam’s stunning scenery and the remarkable kindness of its people. Today, Việt Nam warmly welcomes tourists from around the globe. In Hà Nội, visitors can experience a fascinating blend of tranquillity and bustle, with tree-lined boulevards and French architecture adding to the charm.

In HCM City, the sheer vibrancy and fast pace of life are what surprise foreign visitors the most — millions of motorbikes and hundreds of thousands of cars fill the streets every day. Sorbara was also particularly impressed by his visit to the Củ Chi Tunnels, a vast underground network stretching over 200 km, which once served as a base for Vietnamese guerrilla fighters. Thousands of soldiers lived in this subterranean world, which housed makeshift hospitals and kitchens.

Việt Nam is home to countless natural wonders, with Hạ Long Bay standing out as one of the most iconic. Recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site, the bay’s myriad limestone islands — each with its own distinctive shape — emerge from lush green waters. Hạ Long Bay is also listed among the world’s 'New Seven Natural Wonders.'

Ambito also highlighted Sorbara’s culinary experiences in Việt Nam, from vibrant street food to elegant fine dining, all at reasonable prices. Việt Nam, the article notes, is also a shopping paradise, offering beautifully crafted traditional products such as silk, lacquerware, bamboo goods, embroidery, ceramics and pearl jewellery.

Argentina’s Ambito placed Việt Nam 12th among Asian countries with the best quality of life, affirming that Việt Nam is a destination well worth visiting.

Meanwhile, Uruguay’s Diario LaR also dedicated an article in its Asia section to promoting Vietnamese tourism. The piece describes Việt Nam as a country of beauty in many forms, with spectacular landscapes and colourful cities, making it a perfect destination for exploration and discovery.

The newspaper listed some of Việt Nam’s most popular tourist destinations, including Hạ Long Bay, Đà Nẵng, Hội An, HCM City, the Temple of Literature in Hà Nội, Sa Pa, Nha Trang and the ancient capital of Huế.

The article praises Hạ Long Bay for its dramatic limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters, calling it one of Việt Nam’s most iconic attractions. The bay, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is ideal for kayaking and cave exploration.

It also highlights HCM City as Việt Nam’s economic and cultural hub, home to the bustling Bến Thành Market and impressive skyscrapers — a fascinating fusion of tradition and modernity.

Đà Nẵng is noted for its stunning beaches, such as Mỹ Khê Beach, where visitors can relax and soak up the sun. Hội An, on the other hand, is famous for its beautifully preserved ancient town — a dream destination for culture enthusiasts.

Built in the 11th century, Hà Nội’s Temple of Literature offers a serene escape from the capital’s lively streets, providing valuable insights into Vietnamese history and culture. Meanwhile, Sa Pa in the mountainous north captivates visitors with its terraced rice fields, colourful ethnic markets, and breathtaking mountain scenery.

Diario LaR concludes that Việt Nam is truly a wonderful destination for travellers. — VNS