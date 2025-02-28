Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

First AI-generated film honours healthcare sector

February 28, 2025 - 12:30
Việt Nam's first AI-generated theatrical film, Áo Trắng Sau Đêm Trắng (White Blouses after Sleepless Nights), highlights the dedication and sacrifices of health workers, featuring real-life inspired stories that celebrate their invaluable contributions.
Director Phạm Vĩnh Khương. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s first AI-generated theatrical film, Áo Trắng Sau Đêm Trắng (White Blouses after Sleepless Nights), which pays tribute to the healthcare sector, was introduced to audience by director Phạm Vĩnh Khương on February 27.

The film highlights the dedication and sacrifices of health workers, featuring real-life inspired stories that celebrate their invaluable contributions.

Blending surreal visuals with AI technology, the film aims to offer a unique cinematic experience while conveying heartfelt gratitude to doctors and medical staff.

Khương drew inspiration from personal encounters with health care professionals, particularly the story of Dr. Trần Văn Dương from Chợ Rẫy Hospital, who played a key role in the successful separation surgery of conjoined twins Trúc Nhi – Diệu Nhi.

Marking the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Doctors' Day (February 27, 2025), the film’s first footage was released, with full completion expected by February 27, 2026. The director emphasised AI’s potential in filmmaking, noting its ability to enhance creativity and efficiency while cautioning against over-reliance on technology at the expense of human emotion.

As one of the world’s first AI-powered theatrical films, it represents a breakthrough in Việt Nam’s film industry, opening new possibilities for AI-driven cinematic storytelling. — VNA/VNS

doctor Chợ Rẫy Hospital artificial intelligence (AI) film cinema entertainment leisure

