HCM City tourism grows strongly at the start of year

HCM CITY -- The HCM City Department of Tourism said the city's tourism industry has continued to record impressive growth in February in both the number of visitors and tourism revenue.

According to the city Department of Tourism, in February 2025, the city has welcomed nearly 551,000 international visitors, an increase of more than 13 per cent over the same period last year.

In the first two months of the year, the total number of international visitors reached more than one million, an increase of 16 per cent over the same period in 2024, completing 12 per cent of the 2025 plan.

Domestic tourists also increased significantly, with more than 2.9 million in February, an increase of about three per cent over the same period last year.

In the first two months of 2025, the city welcomed nearly 5.6 million domestic visitors, an increase of eight per cent over the same period in 2024, reaching 12 per cent of the 2025 plan.

In addition to the number of visitors, tourism revenue also achieved impressive results. In February alone, total tourism revenue reached nearly VNĐ18.9 billion, an increase of 20 per cent over the same period last year.

In the first two months of the year, HCM City's tourism industry brought in more than VNĐ37.4 billion, an increase of 30 per cent over the same period in 2024, reaching 14 per cent of the annual plan.

According to the Department of Tourism, in March 2025, the department will continue to promote the development of tourism products, exploiting the strengths of Thủ Đức City and districts associated with tourism.

The city will also complete waterway tourism products this year to increase tourism revenue.

In addition, the city will focus on developing cultural - historical tourism, agricultural - ecological tourism associated with a new rural development program, and night tourism products to enhance the experience of tourists.

One of the key tasks in the coming time is to improve the quality of technology application in tourism promotion. HCM City continues to implement plans to apply 3D/360 technology to communications, while promoting the image of HCM City tourism on the LED screen system at the city's gateways, Tân Sơn Nhất airport and tourist hotspots.

At the same time, Ho Chi Minh City will organise many important tourism events in March to attract tourists.

Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate to organise the HCM City Áo Dài Festival 2025, and promote tourism promotion activities within the framework of the 10th Vietnam - Japan Festival.

These events are expected to contribute to bringing the image of the city closer to domestic and foreign tourists, promote the sustainable development of the city's tourism industry, and increase tourism revenue in the coming time.

HCM City has been listed among the world’s best destinations in various categories for 2025 by readers of TripAdvisor, a leading global travel site.

HCM City has been recognized as one of the world's top 25 trending destinations, securing the 18th spot.

TripAdvisor highlights the city as one of Vietnam’s largest and most dynamic urban centres, serving as the nation’s cultural and economic hub.

With a mix of historic French colonial architecture, bustling markets, and a vibrant street food scene, the city offers travelers an exciting blend of tradition and modernity. -- VNS