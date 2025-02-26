Đà Nẵng floats idea of attracting cruise tourists

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng has announced that in 2025, it will implement various strategies to attract a large number of cruise ship tourists, aiming to effectively tap into the potential market segment.

According to forecasts, the number of tourists arriving in Đà Nẵng by sea is expected to see significant growth this year.

Tiên Sa Port is expected to welcome 76 cruise ships, an increase of 41 compared to 2024, with an estimated 70,000 passengers, up 64 per cent year-on-year.

Local authorities said to ensure that foreign tourists have the best experiences, the sector has coordinated with various agencies, organisations, and cruise companies to implement concerted solutions for security, order, and the arrangement of pick-up and drop-off points for tourists at the port and APEC Park.

Additionally, it has introduced new tourism products, provided brochures, and offered free information about Đà Nẵng's tourism, thus promoting the image of a friendly and hospitable Việt Nam to international friends.

For the whole year, Đà Nẵng aims to welcome 11.9 million visitors, including 4.8 million foreigners, representing year-on-year rises of 10 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.— VNA/VNS