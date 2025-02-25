Politics & Law
Documentary on TV music show Anh Trai 'Say Hi' hits cinemas nationwide

February 25, 2025 - 18:47
A documentary film on the 2024 TV phenomenon Anh Trai ‘Say Hi’ (Say Hi with Bros) will hit cinemas nationwide on February 26.
VILLAINOUS HEROES: 'Anh Trai Say Hi: Kẻ Phản Diện Tạo Nên Người Hùng' (Say Hi with Bros: Villains Made the Hero), a documentary film on the TV reality music show 'Anh Trai Say Hi’, will hit cinemas nationwide on February 26. Photo courtesy of Vie Channel

HCM City - A documentary film on the 2024 TV phenomenon Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi with Bros) will hit cinemas nationwide today.

The movie titled Anh Trai Say Hi: Kẻ Phản Diện Tạo Nên Người Hùng (Say Hi with Bros: Villains Made the Hero) will describe how a TV reality music show can create a bright spot for the performing arts industry and show potential for large-scale entertainment events in Việt Nam.

Anh Trai Say Hi brings together 30 young, multi-talented artists such as HIEUTHUHAI, Isaac, Song Luân, Quân AP, Đức Phúc, Rhyder, Lou Hoàng, Anh Tú, and Quang Hùng MasterD.

The artists showcased their talents in singing, dancing, and composing. They introduced more than 50 newly composed songs, bringing unique and impressive experiences to audiences.

The show, produced by the Vie Channel Joint Stock Company, was broadcast on HCM City Television’s HTV2 Channel from June to September 2024.

It has earned a total of 16 billion views across digital platforms.

The producer also organised four concerts in Hà Nội and HCM City in 2024 with more than 178,000 tickets sold out.

In the film's introduction, the producer mentioned that Anh Trai Say Hi is a 'hero' in the Việt Nam's entertainment history, fighting against ‘villains’ who are sceptical about something new – a new format, new music and new idols.

The success of Anh Trai Say Hi brought it the 2024 Golden Ochna Award for Favourite TV/Streaming Show given by the Người Lao Động newspaper. VNS

