International students participate in Vietnamese-language contest

SAVANNAKHET — A contest named Em Yêu Tiếng Việt (I love Vietnamese language), was held recently in Savannakhet province of Laos.

The event was jointly held by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Savannakhet, in coordination with the Association of Vietnamese People, and the Laos–Việt Nam Friendship School in the province.

The contest, which attracted more than 200 students from primary to high school levels, aims to create a healthy and beneficial playground for students.

Organisers hoped to provide them opportunities to promote extracurricular activities, helping them to showcase their knowledge, interact with friends, and develop strong communication skills, especially when standing in front of an audience.

The organisers presented the certificates of merit, and gifts to the teams that won first, second, third and consolation prizes.

Ealier, a Vietnamese-language proficiency test took place at Osaka University, Japan, on February 9, attracting contestants from 20 regions across the country.

The participants included university students majoring in Vietnamese, translators, and professionals working in Vietnamese-related fields, as well as those with a keen interest in Vietnam, its people, and especially its cuisine.

The Vietnamese-language proficiency test is held annually to promote and standardise Vietnamese language education in Japan. The 9th edition is scheduled for this August in Osaka and Tokyo.

Srinakharinwirot University in Thailand has also hosted the first Vietnamese speaking contest for university students to promote and spread the Vietnamese language here.

At the end of the contest, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng, and Dean of the Srinakharinwirot University’s Faculty of Humanities presented one special, one first, two second, two third and nine consolation prizes to the winners. — VNA/VNS