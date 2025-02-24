Politics & Law
Quảng Ninh aims to attract 20 million visitors with over 170 events

February 24, 2025 - 12:58
The northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh is planning more than 170 events, including 24 international, national, and provincial-scale programmes along with 150 local festivities with a view to luring 20 million visitors this year, according to the provincial Department of Tourism.
Quảng Ninh Province expects to serve 20 million tourists in 2025. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Vân

The calendar features the Hạ Long Carnival 2025 scheduled for the April 30-May 1 holiday period, the Miss Sea Vietnam global beauty pageant in May and June, and the artistic spectacle "legends of the heritage land” slated for the second quarter. A particular highlight is the "Art for Climate Festival - Hạ Long 2025," being organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment in Hạ Long City from February to June, encompassing 20 distinct activities.

The tourism sector plans to capitalise on the peak travel season, particularly during the second quarter and early third quarter of 2025. This period coincides with multiple holidays including Hùng Kings Commemoration Day, Reunification Day, International Labour Day, National Day, and the summer break.

A diverse array of events is planned, from sailing regattas and hot air balloon festivals to kite festival and OCOP (One Commune One Product) fairs. The local tourism sector anticipates significant surges in the number of visitors during these holiday periods, especially in coastal destinations like Hạ Long, Vân Đồn, Cô Tô, and Móng Cái.

To boost international arrivals, the province is intensifying its overseas promotional campaigns and forging partnerships with reputable travel agencies both domestically and internationally. The strategy includes hosting FAM trips for international tour operators and media representatives as well as developing new tourism products.

Quảng Ninh expects to welcome 20 million visitors, including 4.5 million international arrivals, and gain VNĐ55 trillion (US$2.2 billion) in tourism revenue.

It is implementing comprehensive measures to deliver on the goal, focusing on building the Quảng Ninh tourism brand and diversifying tourism products while improving service quality and competitiveness.

Last year, the province served 19 million visitors, with 3.5 million international arrivals. Tourism earning was more than VNĐ46 trillion. — VNA/VNS

