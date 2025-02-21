Bookcase project contributes to spreading Vietnamese language, culture in Belgium

BRUSSELS — For over a year, the Vietnamese community in Belgium has had a special literary haven where they can immerse themselves in Vietnamese books, from children's stories to literary works for adults.

This has been made possible by the creation of a dedicated bookcase at a Vietnamese restaurant. The initiative aims to preserve and promote the Vietnamese language, helping Vietnamese expatriates in Belgium maintain their cultural identity while living far from home.

Kiều Bích Hương, a founding member of the YouTube channel Viet Happiness Station, which initiated the project, explained that their goal goes beyond simply setting up a place where people can borrow or donate books. They want the bookcase to serve as a bridge for spreading the Vietnamese language, fostering a reading culture, and preserving the unique cultural values it represents.

Looking ahead, the project aims to expand its scope by collecting more valuable books, particularly those documenting the history of Vietnamese people living abroad. These books not only hold sentimental and cultural significance but also reflect shifts in historical perspectives over time. Hương shared that one of the project’s key objectives is to gather books published 20 to 30 years ago, allowing readers to compare how historical narratives and storytelling have evolved.

The initiative also envisions organising cultural talk shows about Vietnamese identity abroad. Hương emphasised that these events will provide a platform for members of the Vietnamese community in Belgium to share their concerns, experiences, and aspirations, strengthening connections and mutual understanding.

So far, Viet Happiness Station has established two Vietnamese bookcases in Belgium. In addition to the bookcase at Hanoi Station restaurant in Brussels, another one is located in a restaurant in Ostend, a city about 100km from the capital.

Đào Hồng Hải, the owner of Hanoi Station restaurant, noted that over the past year, she has seen a remarkable transformation. Not only has the number of books grown, but their quality and cultural significance have also increased. More books with historical and humanistic value have been added, and engagement from the Vietnamese community in Belgium has strengthened, she noted.

Hải expressed her delight that, beyond Vietnamese readers, many diners at her restaurant - both locals and foreigners - have enthusiastically contributed books to the bookcase. She recalled that some customers donated valuable books about Vietnam that they had collected for years.

Phạm Quỳnh Châu, who has lived in Brussels for 25 years, is a regular reader at the Vietnamese bookcase in Hanoi Station restaurant. She shared that she finds great joy in discovering compelling books that connect her to Việt Nam’s literary world.

Placing the Vietnamese bookcase in a restaurant is not only a creative idea but also a meaningful and practical way to promote the Vietnamese language globally. It helps the Vietnamese community preserve its cultural heritage while offering foreigners a unique opportunity to explore and appreciate the richness of the Vietnamese language. — VNA/VNS