Ban Flower Festival to attract tourists to Điện Biên Province this March

HÀ NỘI — One of the most prominent events of the northern mountain province of Điện Biên this year, the Ban Flower Festival, will take place in the province from March 13 to 16.

According to Vice chairman of the People's Committee of Điện Biên Province Vừ A Bằng, the Ban Flower Festival is an annual cultural event held in mid-March each year. It represents the province's rich culture and aims to introduce, preserve and promote the province's heritage in various forms.

This year's festival is associated with the eighth Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival of the ethnic groups in Điện Biên Province, promising to provide visitors and local residents with exciting experiences.

The festival is not only an occasion to honour the ban flower (scientifically known as Bauhinia variegata) – a symbol of Điện Biên – but also an opportunity to promote tourism, boost socio-economic development and strengthen the spirit of national unity among the ethnic groups.

It is also a practical activity to celebrate significant national events, such as the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation Day, the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution, National Independence Day and the upcoming Party Congresses for the 2025-2030 term.

The Ban Flower Festival 2025 will feature a series of distinctive cultural, sports and tourism activities that reflect the traditional practices of the ethnic groups in Điện Biên. Highlights will include a ceremony to pay tribute at the Memorial for the Martyrs of the Điện Biên Phủ Battlefield and an opening ceremony with a grand artistic programme combined with a spectacular fireworks display.

Festival-goers could enjoy folk singing and dances, demonstrations of traditional rituals and activities of local ethnic groups, and, in particular, the live show The Legend of U Va, which celebrates Thái ethnic culture.

Traditional sports competitions such as crossbow shooting, making sticky rice cakes and tug-of-war will also be held.

As part of this year's festival, the Ban Flower Beauty Contest will honour the beauty of young women from the northwest region while also seeking representatives to promote Điện Biên's culture and tourism. A street parade themed Colours of Điện Biên, along with a highland cultural space, tourism introduction contests, local product exhibitions and a series of culinary activities, will all contribute to creating a unique and unforgettable festival.

Điện Biên Province, located in the northwestern region of Việt Nam, is renowned for its stunning landscapes, rich cultural heritage and historical significance. The land is famously known as the site of the decisive Battle of Điện Biên Phủ in 1954, which marked a turning point in Việt Nam’s struggle for independence from French colonial rule.

The province is inhabited by various ethnic groups, including the Thái, Mông, and Dao, each contributing to the region's vibrant cultural tapestry. Traditional festivals, unique customs and folk arts are integral to the local way of life, attracting visitors interested in cultural exploration. VNS