CN Traveler suggests Phú Quốc as one of the most affordable travel destinations in the world for 2025

HÀ NỘI — Recently, the prestigious American travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler released its list of 19 Cheap Places to Travel in 2025. Belize, a Central American country, topped the rankings, followed by Mexico and Mongolia. Việt Nam ranked fourth, not only due to its affordability but also for its rare natural beauty.

The list was curated based on US dollar exchange rates, airfare prices and deals, and the quality of hotels at each destination. Instead of expensive destinations like the Maldives, travelers can fully experience the beauty of the Indian Ocean in Madagascar, CN Traveler exemplifies.

In addition to well-known destinations such as Đà Nẵng, Hà Nội, and HCM City, the renowned American magazine suggests that travelers expand their journey to coastal and island locations, with Phú Quốc being a prime example in its list of the world's most affordable destinations for 2025. The pearl island boasts pristine beaches and resorts that CN Traveler describes as unmatched anywhere else.

Setting foot in Phú Quốc, visitors will immediately be captivated by a breathtaking natural landscape. Bãi Kem and Bãi Sao in the southern part of the island stand out as some of the most beautiful beaches on the planet. These twin beaches feature emerald-green waters, creamy white sand as smooth as gelato, and radiant golden sunlight – all blending together to create the perfect tropical paradise.

Among them, resorts near Bãi Kem, such as New World Phú Quốc, JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay, and Premier Residences Phú Quốc Emerald Bay, stand out for their high-end services and distinctive styles. For instance, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay is themed around a fictional 1920s French university, with each building designed according to a different academic faculty. New World Phú Quốc draws inspiration from Vietnam's traditional three-compartment houses and fishing villages. For those wanting to watch fireworks from their bed every night, La Festa Phú Quốc – Curio Collection by Hilton in Sunset Town is the perfect choice.

Beyond luxury resorts, the pearl island offers a diverse range of accommodation choices to suit every traveler's budget. Mini and boutique hotels in Sunset Town start at just VNĐ500,000 (US$20) per night, offering full amenities and rooms with direct views of Kiss Bridge and the blue sea, highly rated by visitors on booking platforms.

Beyond lodging experiences, Phú Quốc also offers a plethora of exciting recreational activities, such as the world's longest three-wire cable car ride to Hòn Thơm Island. With a ticket price of only VNĐ700,000 (approximately US$28), this activity is deemed affordable by many visitors compared to the extraordinary experience it provides, allowing travelers to admire the vast blue ocean from above for 20 minutes. The pearl island is also one of the few places in the world where visitors can enjoy two fireworks shows in one night, visible from every corner of Sunset Town.

Previously, in December 2024, the world-renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure also recognized Phú Quốc as one of the most affordable destinations in the region. According to the American magazine, a three-day vacation in Phú Quốc costs significantly less than a weekend in Singapore or Koh Samui (Thailand). The cost in Phú Quốc is only one-third to one-fourth that of other famous tourist destinations in the region, Travel + Leisure commented.

The Republic of Korea's KBS also recognises Phú Quốc as a cost-effective travel destination. According to surveys conducted by the broadcaster, Korean tourists are highly satisfied with the accommodation costs in Phú Quốc. Additionally, the combination of affordable prices and high-quality food has made this island a favorite among meticulous Korean travelers.

The consistent international recognition of Phú Quốc as an affordable travel destination highlights its remarkable transformation. Once labeled as an overpriced tourist spot two years ago, the pearl island has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable tourism development, solidifying its place on the global travel map. — VNA/VNS