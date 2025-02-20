Central Highlands province develops community-based tourism villages

HCM CITY — The Tây Nguyên (Central Highlands) province of Kon Tum plans to develop 10 community-based tourism villages in Kon Plông District by 2030.

The provincial Party Committee has issued a directive to develop community-based tourism in ethnic minority villages in Kon Plông District with an aim to develop more tourist attractions and increase the income of ethnic minorities.

To achieve the goal, the committee has requested the mobilisation of social resources to invest in infrastructure and tourism services, training to improve professional and technical capacity for village communities to develop community-based tourism, and unique tourism products based on traditional cultural values.

The directive has great significance in shaping the tourism development strategy in ethnic minority villages, promoting tourism and improving incomes for locals, said Bạch Thị Mân, deputy director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

In 2025, Kon Tum province will focus on leveraging its strengths in ecotourism and community-based tourism, she said.

Ten chosen villages include Kon Pring, Kon Vơng Kia and Kon Leeng in Măng Đen town, Kon Chênh and Kon Tu Rằng in Măng Cành commune, Kon Klùng and Kon Plông in Hiếu commune, Đăk Lanh in Măng Bút commune, Rô Xia in Đăk Tăng commune, Vi K'Tầu in Pờ Ê commune.

The new community-based tourism villages will create new satellite tourist destinations besides Măng Đen Eco-tourism Area, which is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the province, she said.

The number of visitors to Măng Đen Eco-tourism Area has increased rapidly from 600,000 in 2022 to one million in 2023.

Last year, this tourist area welcomed 1.2 million visitors, earning revenue of more than VNĐ420 billion (US$16.4 million).

The robust growth requires the locality to improve service quality and develop infrastructure systems for tourists.

Đặng Quang Hà, chairman of Kon Plông District People’s Committee, said the increasing number of tourists visiting Măng Đen has affirmed its position as a green, clean and beautiful destination, with pristine nature and the friendliness and hospitality of local people.

Kon Plông District has developed new tourism products to serve tourists such as the Night Economic Zone, Măng Đen Market, Măng Đen Art Garden, and community-based tourism villages, he said.

Currently, there are 139 accommodation establishments including resorts, hotels and homestays with a total of 1,250 rooms in the district, providing services for more 6,000 guests staying every day.

The average room occupancy rate is 65-70 per cent. During the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, it reached more than 90 per cent. — VNS