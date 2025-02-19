Việt Nam wins Mister Tourism World 2025

NINH THUẬN — Vietnamese model Nguyễn Hữu Hưng was crowned Mister Tourism World 2025 at the competition’s grand finale on February 18 in the central province of Ninh Thuận, outshining 24 contestants from various countries and territories.

Standing at 1.88m with a well-built physique, Hưng impressed both the judges and the audience with his poise, talent, and consistent performance throughout the competition.

He also won the Best National Costume and Mister Talent awards, while actively promoting the tourism and culture of Ninh Thuận.

During the final Q&A round, Hưng responded confidently to a question about the competition’s significance, emphasising its role in fostering international friendships and cultural exchange.

The five runners-up represented Taiwan (China), Thailand, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Malaysia.

This year marked the first time the competition was held in Việt Nam. It featured cultural experiences, environmental activities, and tourism promotion across Ninh Thuận.

Launched in 2016, Mister Tourism World aims to promote tourism, culture, and environmental awareness through male pageantry. Việt Nam has participated in previous editions, with many contestants achieving notable placements. — VNA/VNS