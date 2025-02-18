Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Thái Hòa Palace digitalisation to preserve image database

February 18, 2025 - 16:10
The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre is collaborating with the Republic of Korea’s UALS Co., Ltd. to implement a 3D scanning and digital photography project creating a comprehensive database for Thái Hòa Palace in the central city of Huế.
Thái Hòa Palace. — VNA/VNS Photo

HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre has confirmed that it is collaborating with the Republic of Korea’s UALS Co., Ltd. to implement a 3D scanning and digital photography project aimed at creating a comprehensive digital database of the newly restored Thái Hòa Palace in the central city of Huế.

The project is expected to run until the end of this year, with the digital database set for completion by June 2026, meeting both Vietnamese and international standards.

The comprehensive restoration of the palace began in November 2021 with an investment of nearly VNĐ129 billion (US$5.06 million). After three years, it was completed in late November 2024, nine months ahead of schedule, solidifying the palace’s status as a must-visit attraction within the Huế Citadel.

According to the centre, Thái Hòa was originally built in 1805 under King Gia Long at the Đại Cung Môn (Grand Palace Gate) area. In 1833, King Minh Mạng reconstructed the palace at its current location.

As the official throne hall of the king, the palace hosted royal audiences, grand ceremonies, and key imperial rituals, witnessing the reigns of the 13 kings under the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802 – 1945).

The palace also preserves a unique decorative system in the Nhất Thi, Nhất Họa (one poem - one painting) style, which has been recognised as a documentary heritage under the UNESCO Memory of the World Programme for the Asia-Pacific region. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Foodies excited by tasty great eggplant dishes

Many tasty dishes can be prepared, such as grilled eggplant with pork fat and green onion, braised eggplant, fried eggplant with minced garlic, eggplant cooked with tofu and minced pork, fermented fish hotpot with eggplant, minced pork stuffed in eggplant, and eggplant salad.

