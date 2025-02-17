Four Vietnamese-American artists participate in 'Hello Vietnam' exhibition

HCM CITY — Sharing the same passion for art, four Vietnamese-American artists, including one who worked as an animator for Walt Disney, have become friends through a joint exhibition called 'Hello Vietnam'.

On the afternoon of February 13 at the HCM City Museum of Fine Arts, Vietnamese-American artists Anh Bach (Bạch Hoàng Anh), Mina Ho Ferrante (Hồ Mộng Nhã Uyển), Tim Nguyen (Nguyễn K Quy), and Ly Tran (Trần Phương Ly), opened their first joint exhibition in Việt Nam until February 21, with a continuation into early March.

The exhibition shares uplifting and positive messages while expressing the artists deep love for their homeland and its people through their artwork.

According to artist Mina Ho Ferrante, the exhibition was inspired by Tim Nguyen’s long-held dream of returning to Việt Nam to paint and present his work.

Ly Tran, known for her conceptual realism, explores profound emotions and aspirations in her paintings. Her works feature symbolic figures that often evoke a surreal, almost paradoxical sense of detachment from reality.

Artist Ly Tran talks about the opportunity for the four artists to come together: “We were strangers, living in different time zones, but through art we connected to return together. I still remember the first time we made an online meeting to discuss the exhibition. And just like that, the four of us made an appointment to return together for "Hello Vietnam".

Artist Anh Bach contributed with a series of paintings about women. In everyday life, women often have to work hard and worry about many things. Therefore, in his paintings, Anh Bach wants them to appear in beautiful, peaceful, and fulfilling moments.

Tim Nguyen, now based in Hawaii, is showcasing his work in Việt Nam for the first time after more than 20 years abroad. His paintings reflect the island’s natural beauty with a soft, impressionistic approach, blending realism with a distinct sense of nostalgia.

Mina Ho Ferrante, who was born and raised in Việt Nam, held her first solo silk painting exhibition at the age of 21. She later worked for Walt Disney, where years of experience in animation honed her ability to adapt and transform her artistic style according to the demands of different projects. This versatility has continued to shape her creative process over time.VNS