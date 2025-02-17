Influenza A diagnosis and prevention

Dr Mattias Larsson*

Huy, is a curious and talkative 14-year-old, who loves asking questions at home and school. One day, he woke up feeling unwell with a runny nose, which escalated into a high fever, a headache and muscle pain by evening. His parents gave him paracetamol and he went to bed. The next morning, his fever spiked to nearly 40°C, accompanied by fatigue. Concerned, his parents took him to a local doctor, who diagnosed him with a cold and otitis media (ear infection) and prescribed antibiotics.

As they left the clinic, Huy mentioned slight ear discomfort but doubted it was an infection. His parents realised that every time they visited the clinic, Huy received the same diagnosis and treatment. Given his severe symptoms, they sought a second opinion at Family Medical Practice, known for its good diagnostics.

At the FMP, a pediatrician examined Huy and conducted tests. Within 20 minutes, the results confirmed Huy had Influenza A. Curious as always, Huy asked: “What is Influenza A?” The doctor explained that it’s a viral infection transmitted between humans and animals, causing high fever, muscle aches and other symptoms. The virus survives longer in cool weather, making influenza more common at this time.

When Huy asked if it was dangerous, the doctor explained that while most people recover, it can be severe for certain groups as elderly individuals, pregnant women, young children and those with chronic diseases like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and diabetes. For these groups, influenza may lead to complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, sinus infections and worsen chronic diseases. Fortunately, influenza can be prevented with a vaccine, annually updated due to the virus’s rapid mutation. Huy couldn’t recall his last flu shot, but his parents remembered he had one as a young child.

When Huy asked about treatment, the doctor explained antiviral medications could reduce disease severity and duration if taken within 48 hours of symptom onset. However, unnecessary use in healthy individuals could lead to viral resistance, making the drug less effective for those in real need. Huy also asked about side effects and the doctor mentioned nausea, vomiting, headaches and pain. For most people, managing symptoms with paracetamol, ibuprofen and cough expectorants is usually sufficient.

Recalling his previous diagnosis, Huy asked if he had an ear infection. The doctor explained that there was no sign of otitis media. When having a respiratory infection, the Eustachian tube, which connects the oral cavity to the ear, may become blocked, causing pressure changes in the middle ear that cause discomfort. This is often misdiagnosed as otitis media, leading to unnecessary antibiotic prescriptions. The doctor warned that overuse of antibiotics contributes to bacterial resistance, making them ineffective when truly needed.

After considering the information, Huy decided against taking antiviral medication, preferring to reserve it for those at higher risk. He also acknowledged the importance of avoiding unnecessary antibiotics. However, he understood that if his condition worsened, he should return to the clinic. He also vowed to get the flu vaccine next year to avoid falling ill again.

*Dr Mattias Larsson is a paediatric doctor at FMP Hanoi and associate professor at Karolinska Institute and has a long experience in research on infectious diseases. He has worked with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit and the Ministry of Health of Việt Nam. He is fluent in English, Swedish, Vietnamese, German and some Spanish.

