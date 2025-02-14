Northern Bắc Giang honours prominent puplications

BẮC GIANG — The Spring Press Festival 2025 is one of a series of activities marking Culture - Tourism Week 2025 in the northern province of Bắc Giang.

The festival is taking place at Tây Yên Tử Spiritual and Ecological Tourist Area, honouring the achievements of Việt Nam Revolutionary Press Day.

The event is held annually to highlight contributions of journalists to the national press, according to Trịnh Văn Ánh, Editor-in-Chief of the Bắc Giang newspaper.

"It is also an opportunity to honour the journalists and popularise press products," Ánh said. "On this occasion, the festival organisation board aims to encourage the journalists performing well meeting the demand of the provincial politics tasks and the increasing public information need."

Ánh emphasised that, having accompanied the nation for a century, experiencing many difficulties and harsh challenges, the Vietnamese revolutionary press is not only a historical witness, but also a bridge between the Party and the people. The media is a sharp weapon in the struggle for national independence and freedom and an effective tool in the cause of building, protecting and developing the country.

At the Spring Press Festival, held from February 9 to 13, Bắc Giang newspaper, the provincial radio and television station, the Sông Thương magazine, the provincial library, along with two central media outlets with permanent offices in the province Nhân Dân Newspaper and Vietnam News Agency, displayed hundreds of spring issues.

The booths at the festival were well-prepared and beautifully decorated. The spring publications on display were impressively designed and had rich content that reflects the determination for renewal and the readiness to enter a new era of the nation's rise.

Along with the national media, Bắc Giang's press over the past years has continuously innovated and developed in all aspects. The Journalists Association, Bắc Giang newspaper, the radio and television station, along with Sông Thương magazine, have been promoting the application of information technology and digital transformation, creating new, comprehensive changes in professional activities, propagating more promptly and more effectively the Party's policies and guidelines, the State's policies and laws, and local political tasks.

Within the framework of the festival, Bắc Giang newspaper held a photo exhibition featuring more than 100 images capturing the province's socio-economic, defence and security achievements, along with the development of the province's journalism.

Other activities included awarding the National Press Award winners of Bắc Giang, winners of the provincial tourism photo contest and calligraphy demonstrations.

The Spring Press Festival 2025 in Bắc Giang was part of the Culture and Tourism Week held in the province with the theme Sacred Tây Yên Tử. There were a total of 13 major events taking place at Tây Yên Tử Spiritual and Ecological Tourist Area, the Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda, the Suối Mỡ Ecological Tourist area and other localities in the province. — VNS