Beach hub to host international lion dancing festival

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city will host an international Lion-Dragon-unicorn Dances Festival at the city’s pedestrian zone on Bạch Đằng Street in August, showing off teams from China, Malaysia, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Indonesia and one from the hosts.

Vice chairman of the Hải Châu district’s people’s committee, Trương Thanh Dũng said the event aims will promote tourism and culture at home and to overseas visitors, while also encouraging travellers to come to other major events in Đà Nẵng.

He said the festival is a way of bringing in people in the summer, but also to year-around cultural performance events.

There is plenty coming up for them to enjoy.

More than 500 international visitors and businesses from more than 30 countries in the world including Thailand, India, Malaysia, Singapore and South Africa will be taking part two largest MICE events – Bota-P and Corporate Travel Management (CTM) Asia Conference and All Stars Awards 2025 – later this month.

Meantime the city’s tourism industry has launched a cuisine experience campaign, the Đà Nẵng Food Tour, with the message ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng -Beyond Bites’, enticing visitors to try out some of the qualified food service destinations in the city.

The coastal city was recognised as the only representative from the country included in travel publication Time Out magazine’s prestigious list of the top eight travel destinations in Asia for 2025.

The beach city plans to play host to 12 million tourists in 2025. VNS