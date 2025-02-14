Festival honours the distinctive cultural values of Bắc Giang

HÀ NỘI — The Culture and Tourism Week and the Tây Yên Tử Spring Festival 2025 have started in the Tây Yên Tử spiritual and ecological tourism area in Sơn Động District in the northern province of Bắc Giang, featuring a wide range of cultural, artistic and religious activities.

The festival's opening ceremony took place on February 9 with the participation of leaders from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Bắc Giang Province and the Central Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, along with a large number of locals and visitors.

The ceremony featured an artistic programme honouring the culture and potential of Bắc Giang Province, with performances by celebrated singers such as Tùng Dương, Lô Thủy and Trung Sỹ, along with rapper Hoàng Trung.

Some highlights of the events are the procession of the Tam Tổ Trúc Lâm tablet from Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda to Hạ Tây Yên Tử Pagoda, a bicycle race following the journey of the Buddha King Trần Nhân Tông (1258-1308), and the Forest Opening Festival in Hương Sơn, Lạng Giang District.

Festival-goers could also participate in the folk singing festival in Tân Sơn, Lục Ngạn District and the festival of practicing Mother Goddesses Worship at Suối Mỡ Temple in Lục Nam District.

The Standing Vice Chairman of the Bắc Giang Provincial People's Committee Mai Sơn confirmed that the province has achieved impressive results in sustainable tourism development, heritage preservation and improving people's livelihoods.

Tourism infrastructure development projects, upgrades to historical sites and the expansion of transportation routes have recently been implemented, creating jobs for thousands of local workers.

The number of tourists visiting the province has consistently increased, reaching nearly 2.7 million in 2024, a 32 per cent rise compared to 2023. This figure demonstrates that Bắc Giang continues to assert its position on the northern tourism map, he said.

Notably, the Tây Yên Tử Spring Festival, an annual event since 2019, has become a bridge connecting the teachings of Trúc Lâm Zen Buddhism with modern life.

This festival is not only a spiritual occasion but also an opportunity for individuals to reflect on a lifestyle in harmony with nature, echoing the teachings of Buddha King Trần Nhân Tông.

This series of activities will take visitors on a magnificent journey filled with solemn procession rituals and the sweet melodies of folk songs amid the majestic landscapes of mountains and forests.

“The festivals, art exhibitions and diverse cultural activities not only provide a unique experience but also honour the distinctive cultural values of Bắc Giang. The sounds of festival drums and singing, along with the vibrant traditional costumes, will forever be etched in the memories of every visitor,” the Standing Vice Chairman said.

Bắc Giang is endowed with rich historical and cultural heritage that has become a significant resource driving tourism development and spiritual life. The province boasts over 2,000 historical and cultural sites, including six special national relics. Notably, Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda, the cradle of Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Zen Buddhism, is a place that has gathered the spirit of Vietnamese Buddhism for generations.

Intangible cultural heritage such as quan họ (love duet) folk singing, ca trù (ceremonial singing), the worship of Mother Goddesses and then practices have been recognised by UNESCO, confirming the diverse cultural value of Bắc Giang on the international stage.

The province is also home to precious natural reserves, including the Khe Rỗ primeval forest and Tây Yên Tử, where majestic beauty and unique biodiversity converge.

Bắc Giang Province has closely collaborated with the provinces of Quảng Ninh and Hải Dương to complete a dossier submitted to UNESCO, requesting the recognition of the Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc complex of monuments and landscapes as a World Heritage site.— VNS

