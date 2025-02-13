Vietnamese expats in Laos gather for first full moon festival

VIENTIANE – The Vietnamese community in Laos gathered at Phật Tích Pagoda in the capital city of Vientiane on February 12 to celebrate the First Full Moon Festival (Tết Nguyên Tiêu), an occasion to honour ancestors and cultural traditions.

From early morning, a large number of Vietnamese Buddhists and expatriates arrived at the pagoda to offer incense, pray for peace and prosperity for both Việt Nam and Laos, and wish for happiness and well-being in the new year.

Venerable Thích Minh Quang, head of the pagoda, encouraged the community to strengthen their bonds, continue supporting the pagoda’s religious activities, and uphold their connection with the homeland.

As part of the celebrations, the pagoda has planned a life-release ceremony in Vangvieng town of Vientiane province, about 140km from Vientiane capital, on February 14. Vietnamese Buddhists and expatriates will participate in the traditional act of setting animals free as a symbol of compassion and goodwill. - VNA/VNS