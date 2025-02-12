Valentine workshop

For the first time, Viêt Nam has participated in the International Tourism Exchange (BIT) Milan – Italy’s largest and most prestigious travel fair, seeking to advertise its image and tourism products while fostering tourism cooperation with the European nation.
The National Immigration Administration of China (NIA) announced that China will introduce a visa-free policy for tour groups from ASEAN countries visiting Xishuangbanna, a popular tourist destination in the southwestern Yunnan Province.
The most beautiful pigs, who are reared in a very special way, are carried into the communal houses as a way of celebrating great victories of the past and bringing good luck and prosperity to the people.
Việt Nam continues to be the top travel destination for the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s families with children under 10 for the second consecutive year, according to Hana Tour – the East Asian nation’s largest travel agency.