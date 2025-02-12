Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter Keshi to perform in HCM City

HCM CITY — Vietnamese-American singer-songwriter Keshi brings the 'Requiem World Tour' to HCM City on March 7.

Keshi, whose real name is Casey Lương, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and multi-instrumentalist. Born in 1994 to Vietnamese-American parents, he was raised in Sugar Land, Texas, where he was surrounded by a vibrant Asian American community.

He is best known for his songs Like I Need U, Limbo and Drunk.

With over 11 billion global streams and a Billboard-charting debut album, GABRIEL, Keshi continues to push artistic boundaries, blending pop, R&B and introspective lyrics in his latest album, Requiem.

Vietnamese fans call him 'Lo-Fi Prince' for his soothing and emotionally resonant hits.

In addition to Việt Nam, Keshi's tour stops in Asia from February to March will include Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, Singapore and Taiwan. After that, in July to August, he will be in America before concluding in December with concerts in Europe.

The show, with special guest BOYLIFE, will be at the Nguyễn Du Gymnasium, 116 Nguyễn Du Street, Bến Thành Ward, District One, HCM City.

Ticket are on sale via this link (https://ticketbox.vn/requiem-world-tour-featuring-keshi-23706). — VNS