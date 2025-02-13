Drama play on love celebrates Valentines’ Day

HCM CITY — Private theatre Quốc Thảo Drama Stage will stage a new play on the popular topic of love in HCM City on Valentine’s Day.

The comedy, Đám Cưới Bên Cồn (Rural Wedding), features a rural girl named Lụa and her challenges to find her true love.

It focuses on rural women who believe in and fight for their true love. Intelligence, honestly and bravery are highlighted through the leading female roles played by Meritorious Artist Kim Tuyến and Thảo Như.

“Our show is a song in praise of love and women. It has a happy ending, of course, when couples celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day,” said the play’s director Quốc Thảo, who is also the theatre’s founder and has more than 30 years of experience in the industry. "We spent a lot on the production, including costumes, sound and light effects. We want to satisfy young audiences who want to enjoy drama with music and images."

Quốc Thảo Drama Stage opened in 2017, attracting young actors from art schools like the HCM City Theatre and Cinematography College and University of Culture.

It offers many musical and drama shows for young audiences during the summer, Christmas and New Year seasons.

Its artists offer an appreciation of drama among young people, particularly children, to help them learn more about Vietnamese history, culture and theatre through their art.

The troupe also offers short-term training courses in performance skills for children aged six to 13 years old. These training courses give young participants a chance to discover drama, music and dance, and ways of expressing themselves emotionally on stage.

Đám Cưới Bên Cồn will be staged on February 14, 15 and 16. Tickets are available at the theatre, 70-72Đ Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Street, Phú Nhuận District.—VNS