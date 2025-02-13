Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, HCM City and Phú Quốc most searched for Valentine's Day visits

ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Đà Lạt, HCM City and Phú Quốc are the five cities most searched for by Vietnamese travellers over this year's Valentine's Day.

Data from Booking.com on destination searches by Vietnamese travelers for the Valentine period (check-in dates from February 14-16) shows that Đà Nẵng is the most sought-after destination, with a remarkable increase of 62 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Đà Nẵng is particularly appealing, with beautiful beaches, diverse local cuisine, and famous landmarks like the Dragon Bridge, which features fire-breathing displays and a stunning water music show every weekend evening.

Other destinations also noted significant interest from travellers, including HCM City, which experienced an 80 per cent rise in searches, and Phú Quốc with a 57 per cent increase.

Notably, Đà Lạt, always a popular destination during the Lunar New Year, continues to attract many visitors looking to book something extra lovely for February 14.

Popular searches on the platform include tours exploring the Củ Chi tunnels, cultural experiences like the Thăng Long water puppet show in Hà Nội, and scenic excursions such as Hàn River cruises and entrance tickets to Sun World Bà Nà Hills in Đà Nẵng.

Additionally, Vietnamese travellers looking to go further are also seeking romantic getaways and international travel experiences this Valentine's Day. Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket and Dubai are the most searched international destinations. Notably, searches for Bangkok increased by 27 per cent compared to last year, while Kuala Lumpur and Phuket saw increases of 45 per cent and 44 per cent, respectively. — VNS