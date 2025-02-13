Valentine's Day room, dining packages aim to boost Hà Nội tourism

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội Department of Tourism has encouraged hotels to roll out enticing accommodation and dining packages, positioning them as key highlights to stimulate tourism demand among premium travelers, especially during Valentine's Day 2025.

According to Nguyễn Thị Cẩm Ly, Marketing and Communications Director of Sheraton Hanoi Hotel, the five-star hotel is offering the "Love Ties" room package and a Michelin 5-course menu, aiming to provide couples with a luxurious experience in both accommodation and dining.

The hotel places special attention on the menu, table settings, and room decorations, keeping them minimalist, modern, yet romantic, she said, noting that couples only need a private and cozy space to enjoy every moment together on Valentine’s Day.

Sheraton Hanoi Hotel and Hemispheres have offered luxurious accommodation options with views of West Lake, and top-tier dining services with exquisite and romantic setups for couples.

Meanwhile, Pan Pacific Hanoi is a perfect romantic getaway for couples on Valentine’s Day, offering delectable meals, cozy ambiance, and unforgettable experiences, with attractive discounts.

Hotel de l’Opera Hanoi also offers a specially crafted 4-course menu at a reasonable price for couples celebrating Valentine's Day, which is carefully cooked by talented chefs.

According to Nguyễn Hồng Minh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism, major holidays provide hotels with a chance to showcase and promote their image, thus helping them draw more tourists.

To improve service quality, establishments should invest more in infrastructure and amenities, ensure elegant interiors and cutting-edge technology, incorporate sustainable design, and utilise renewable energy to promote environmental friendliness, Minh said.

Hotels should also promote smart check-in and check-out processes and offer a 24/7 customer helpline through automated messages or calls, he added. — VNA/VNS