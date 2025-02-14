Bắc Giang actively preserves and promotes cultural heritage

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang will continue to focus on effectively implementing the conservation and promotion of cultural heritage values this year.

According to the provincial Director of Culture, Sports, and Tourism Department, Trương Quang Hải, a top priority in cultural conservation is aiming for another UNESCO honour.

They will be coordinating with Quảng Ninh and Hải Dương provinces to complete the scientific dossier for the 'Yên Tử - Vĩnh Nghiêm - Côn Sơn, Kiếp Bạc Heritage Site and Landscape Complex' for it to be submitted to UNESCO for recognition as a World Heritage Site.

Additionally, the province will fast track the progress of various project components for the construction of the Tây Yên Tử spiritual-ecological tourism complex, the restoration and enhancement of special national relics at the Yên Thế uprising sites, and the restoration of the special national site, the Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda.

The culture department will continue to press ahead with its project for the 'Conservation and Promotion of the Cultural Heritage of Ethnic Minorities in Bắc Giang Province for the period 2021-2030'. This includes directing and urging the compilation of dossiers for the ranking of provincial and national relics, special national relics, national treasures and intangible cultural heritage in the province.

Of particular note, there will be efforts to prepare the dossier for the complex of temples, pagodas and shrines in Thổ Hà Village, Vân Hà Commune, Việt Yên Town, to be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration for special national relic status.

Furthermore, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bắc Giang will prepare a dossier to propose awarding the titles of 'People's Artisan' and 'Outstanding Artisan' in the field of intangible cultural heritage in the province for a fourth time. They will also continue to effectively implement the plan to support the restoration of relics in 2025 and enhance inspections and adjustments of the restoration and enhancement of historical relics and scenic spots in the province.

From 2026 to 2030, Bắc Giang province aims to restore, enhance, and recover 150-200 historical and cultural relics in the area.

The scope of the project is ambitious.

It plans to get two to three relics classified as special national relics, three to five relics classified as national relics, 20-25 relics classified as provincial relics, include five to six intangible cultural heritage elements in the national intangible cultural heritage list, restore and preserve 15-20 types of intangible cultural heritage, excavate three to five archaeological sites and establish two to three private museums.

The province will also support activities for 50 clubs covering quan họ (love duet singing), ca trù (ceremonial singing), then singing by the Tày and Nùng people, Cao Lan folk songs, Sán Chí, and hát chầu văn – a form of ritual singing.

From now until 2030, Bắc Giang province will focus on preserving and promoting the value of tangible cultural heritage in the area, which includes conserving, restoring and enhancing the value of special national relics, preparing dossiers for the classification of relics and national treasures, supporting restorations and enhancements and conducting archaeological excavations.

Additionally, the province will focus on preserving, restoring and promoting the cultural heritage associated with Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Buddhism. It will also work to preserve and enhance the cultural heritage recognised by UNESCO, including quan họ (love duet singing), ca trù (ceremonial singing), the practice of worshiping the Mother Goddesses, and then singing by the Tày and Nùng ethnic groups.

Topping these, the province aims to develop the Bắc Giang Museum into a key museum in the northeast region by 2030.

It will also prioritise the preservation and promotion of the cultural identity of local ethnic groups, including events such as the Mud Ball Wrestling Festival in Vân Village (Việt Yên District), the traditional folk game cầu móc - where two teams of players use a long hook to pull a 30-kg wooden ball into a round hole in their own team's area at Bảo Lộc Sơn Festival (Tân Yên District), the Tiếu Mai Dragon Boat Rowing Festival (Hiệp Hòa District), and the Tây Yên Tử Festival (Sơn Động District).

The province will continue to host the Cultural Day of Mountain and Highland Ethnic Minorities (in the districts of Lục Nam, Yên Thế, Lục Ngạn, Sơn Động), the folk singing festivals and mountainous ethnic markets, as well as preserving the ancient village of Thổ Hà (Việt Yên District) and the Bắc Hoa Village of the Nùng ethnic group (Lục Ngạn District).

In 2024, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bắc Giang submitted two scientific dossiers for the classification of special national relics, one dossier for national relics, six dossiers for provincial relics, four dossiers for the recognition of intangible cultural heritage, and one dossier for a national treasure.

To date, the province has seen one additional relic classified as a special national relic (the Complex of Temples, Shrines, and Pagodas in Tiên Lục Commune, Lạng Giang District), and four festivals have been included in the national intangible cultural heritage list (the Tiếu Mai and An Châu Dragon Boat Rowing Festivals in Hiệp Hòa and Sơn Động Districts, the Tiên La Temple Festival in Yên Dũng District, and the chèo (traditional opera) art of Bắc Giang Province). Additionally, four relics have been classified as provincial relics by the provincial People's Committee.

People's Artisan Nguyễn Phú Hiệp, head of the Quan Họ Club in Thổ Hà village, Vân Hà Commune, Việt Yên Town, explained why he was so proud to promote the local customs: “ Being recognised with the title of People's Artisan is a significant motivation for me to continue improving myself in order to spread beautiful things in life in general, and especially the heritage of quan họ singing. As long as I have health and a good voice, I will continue to promote this art form, a heritage that has been honoured by UNESCO.”

Deputy Director of the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism of Bắc Giang, Nguyễn Sĩ Cầm, said that the department will continue to implement the plan to support the restoration and enhancement of relics in the province according to the provincial People's Committee's plan.

“We will mobilise resources through socialisation for the restoration of relics linked to tourism development. In addition, the department will effectively carry out the comprehensive planning for the conservation and promotion of the values of special national relics approved by the Prime Minister, mobilising resources for implementation.

“The organisation of contests, performances, and festivals will be enhanced to create a positive effect in the community. Additionally, the quality of club activities will be maintained and improved, and active participation in showcasing intangible cultural heritage will introduce and promote these heritages,” he said.

According to Vice Chairman of the Bắc Giang Provincial People's Committee, Mai Sơn, the province has over 2,000 historical and cultural relics, including six special national relics. Bắc Giang is proud of its famous landmarks associated with the Xương Giang Victory, the Yên Thế Uprising, Bổ Đà Pagoda and especially Vĩnh Nghiêm Pagoda – the cradle of Trúc Lâm Yên Tử Buddhism, a place that embodies the spirit of Vietnamese Buddhism over the ages.

Intangible cultural heritages such as quan họ folk singing, ca trù, the worship practices of Mother Goddesses, and then singing have already been recognised by UNESCO, affirming the diverse cultural values of Bắc Giang on the international stage.

Additionally, the province possesses valuable natural reserves like the Khe Rỗ pristine forest and Tây Yên Tử, known for their majestic beauty and unique biodiversity.

Bắc Giang is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for both domestic and international visitors.

In 2024, the number of tourists visiting Bắc Giang reached nearly 2.7 million, marking a 32 per cent increase compared to 2023. This figure demonstrates Bắc Giang's continuous affirmation of its position on the northern tourism map.

Infrastructure development projects, upgrades to historical sites, and the expansion of transport routes are being systematically invested in, creating job opportunities for thousands of local workers.

Notably, the Tây Yên Tử Spring Festival – an annual event organised by Bắc Giang Province since 2019 – has become a bridge between the teachings of Trúc Lâm Buddhism and modern life, spreading the philosophy of 'For the nation, for all beings'.

This festival is not only a spiritual event but also an opportunity for individuals to reflect on a lifestyle in harmony with nature, following the teachings of King Buddha Trần Nhân Tông. VNS