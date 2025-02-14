Bắc Giang preserves the practice of Mother Goddess Worship

BẮC GIANG — The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bắc Giang Province is collaborating with the People's Committee of Lục Nam District to organise the sixth Open Festival of 'Practicing the Belief in Mother Goddesses Tam Phủ of the Vietnamese People' in the province.

The festival takes place at the Hạ Temple relic site in the province's Suối Mỡ Ecotourism Area, Nghĩa Phương Commune, Lục Nam District.

A way to help preserve and promote the traditional music and the practice of worshipping the Mother Goddesses Tam Phủ, the festival also provides a chance for practitioners to meet, share and learn from each other.

Trương Quang Hải, Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bắc Giang Province and Head of the Festival Organisation Committee, said: "For generations, Bắc Giang has been one of the localities that preserves the cultural heritage of the practice of worshipping the Mother Goddess, which has been preserved and promoted by generations of artisans in the community."

"On December 1, 2016, the practice of worshipping the Mother Goddess was recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This is a great honour and pride for the people of the whole country and for the people of Bắc Giang Province. It also imposes a great responsibility on all levels, sectors and communities involved in the preservation and promotion of this internationally recognised heritage," Hải added.

The festival is held every two years. From 2015 to 2023, Bắc Giang has hosted the festival five times, attracting great attention and participation from people who love the practice of Mother Goddess Worship.

An artisan performs during the festival.

The 2025 Open Festival of Practicing the Belief in Mother Goddesses Tam Phủ of the Vietnamese People in Bắc Giang adheres to the principles set out in Decree No. 39/2024/ND-CP, which ensures the protection and promotion of intangible cultural heritage listed by UNESCO and nationally. These principles include preserving the value of the heritage, preventing misinterpretation or misuse and avoiding exploitation for profit or illegal purposes.

The festival featured 17 artisans as spiritual mediums from various provinces, including Nam Định, Hưng Yên, Hà Nam, Lạng Sơn and Bắc Giang. Each artisan performed two to three spirit possession rituals praising deities, the Holy Mother and national heroes.

The artisans performed impressive rituals at the festival, showcasing the rich cultural identity of the practice of Mother Goddess Worship. The performances, such as those of Quan Hoàng Mười, Cô Bé Thượng Ngàn, Quan Lớn Đệ Tam (or Quan Lớn Tuần Tranh) and Chầu Lục, captivated a large audience. — VNS