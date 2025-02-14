Musicians unveil new love songs for Valentine’s Day

HCM CITY — Vietnamese musicians have delighted fans with new love songs to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Keeping up with annual tradition, singer Đức Phúc, who is called “Prince of Valentine’s Day” by fans, has released a new song Chăm Em Một Đời (I’ll Be with You for a Lifetime) to celebrate the special occasion.

The pop song is written by songwriter Kai Đinh, who has collaborated with Phúc on several projects including the song Tết Này Để Con Lo (Let Me Take Care of Tết) for the Tết (Lunar New Year) celebration.

It is produced by music producer Kewtiie. The Generation Z producer, whose real name is Đình Minh Hiếu, has made music for popular artists such as rapper HIEUTHUHAI and pop singer Erik.

Chăm Em Một Đời has a catchy melody, lyrics about love, a proposal message and a sacred promise to a woman.

29-year-old singer Phúc told local media that, "the moment of saying ‘I do’ marks a turning point in a woman’s life. It is an affirmation of love and trust. I believe a marriage proposal is a significant and unforgettable moment in each person’s journey of love and marriage."

The music video, directed by Phúc, tells romance stories of three couples to celebrate a once-in-a-lifetime love, as well as to become an inspiration for people’s proposal preparation.

The artist also surprised fans by inviting 30 male artists from the TV music reality show Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi Never Say Goodbye) to appear in the MV.

Anh Trai Say Hi, organised by entertainment app VieON and broadcast on HCM City Television’s channel HTV2, became a big hit in 2024. It attracted favourite artists such as Phúc, HIEUTHUHAI, and Rhyder, many of whom appeared on reality television for the first time.

Phúc’s MV trended at No. 2 on YouTube in Việt Nam a day after its release on February 11, attracting a million views.

Trần Hồng Quyên, a high school student of Đồng Nai Province said, “As usual, Phúc once again brings us a lovely song for Valentine’s Day. His voice and MV are so sweet, making people happy.”

Quyên was also surprised at the appearance of 30 artists from Anh Trai Say Hi. “It’s a special gift that Phúc gives fans on the special day.”

Phúc rose to fame after winning The Voice of Việt Nam, a Vietnamese version of the American singing reality show The Voice, in 2015.

He won listeners over with sweet ballads, particularly Valentine’s songs such as Hơn Cả Yêu (More than Love) in 2020 and Ngày Đầu Tiên (The First Day) in 2022.

For Valentine’s Day 2023, the singer collaborated with the UK pop band 911 in the MV Em Đồng Ý, a Vietnamese version of the band’s famous song I Do released 16 years ago. The video wowed fans in Việt Nam and abroad.

Đi Chùa Cầu Duyên (Pray for Love) was Phúc’s production for last year’s season.

All these MVs have attracted hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Long-awaited collaboration

Bùi Nguyễn Trung Quân and Bùi Anh Tuấn, who are both known for their well-trained voices and skills, surprised fans with a collaboration this Valentine’s Day.

The duo released an MV for the ballad I Do on Wednesday night.

Written by young musician Kiên Trần, the ballad sends a message that love is never-ending despite separation and pain. It is a belief in love and time healing all wounds.

The song is one of four songs in an extended play (EP) called B.U.I which is expected to be released on February 21.

Quân shares that the EP marks the two singers' 10th anniversary of friendship and fulfills the promise of their original partnership.

He said, “Tuấn and I shared stages several times, but haven’t yet had a collaboration production. It took us 10 years to introduce our production to audiences.”

Quân became a star after competing in the Vietnam Idol singing contest in 2010. He has been known for several love songs such as Dấu Mưa (Traces of Rain), Trót Yêu (Falling in Love), and Cánh Đồng Yêu Thương (The Field of Love).

He launched two concert tours 1589: 15 Years Live Concert in 2023 and 1689: More Than 1589 in 2024, drawing more than 30,000 attendees from Hà Nội and HCM City.

Pop singer Tuấn attracted a huge number of fans after participating in the first season of The Voice of Việt Nam in 2012.

He released his debut album Bùi Anh Tuấn Collection 1 — Xin Em (Begging You) in 2016 and won the Mai Vàng (Golden Ochna) for Best Male Singer given by the Người Lao Động (Labourer) Newspaper the same year.

He introduced his music project called Lang Thang Hát Cùng Bùi Anh Tuấn (Let Sing with Bùi Anh Tuấn) on YouTube in 2018 to share his career and music with friends and fans.

Since then, he has only appeared on stage with friends such as Trung Quân, Hà Anh Tuấn and Hoàng Dũng. — VNS