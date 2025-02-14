Politics & Law
Life & Style

Romantic workshops

February 14, 2025 - 16:14
Love is in the air for Valentine's Day! Many young adults in HCM City have been visiting workshops to make tasty cakes and cute items like perfume to celebrate the occasion. People enjoy making handmade gifts for their loved ones or the workshops with their friends.

