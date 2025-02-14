Romantic workshops

Love is in the air for Valentine's Day! Many young adults in HCM City have been visiting workshops to make tasty cakes and cute items like perfume to celebrate the occasion. People enjoy making handmade gifts for their loved ones or the workshops with their friends.
The ceremony featured an artistic programme honouring the culture and potential of Bắc Giang Province, with performances by celebrated singers such as Tùng Dương, Lô Thủy and Trung Sỹ, along with rapper Hoàng Trung.
Notably, there will be efforts to prepare the dossier for the complex of temples, pagodas and shrines in Thổ Hà Village, Vân Hà Commune, Việt Yên Town, to be submitted to the Prime Minister for consideration for special national relic status.
The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Bắc Giang Province is collaborating with the People's Committee of Lục Nam District to organise the sixth Open Festival of "Practicing the Belief in Mother Goddesses Tam Phủ of the Vietnamese People" in the province.
Vietnamese Buddhists and expatriates arrived at Phật Tích Pagoda in Vientiane to offer incense, pray for peace and prosperity for both Việt Nam and Laos, and wish for happiness and well-being in the new year.
The aspiration for creativity and innovation, the connection of friendship, and self-confidence regardless of one's appearance, are the messages that Phan Ngọc Trâm, a 12th-grade student in the English class at Nguyễn Huệ High School for the Gifted, aims to convey in her first book.
Belgium’s Le Soir highlights Việt Nam’s Lim Festival as a celebration of rich cultural traditions, particularly quan họ (love duet) folk singing, recognised by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.
The Hà Nội Department of Tourism has encouraged hotels to roll out enticing accommodation and dining packages, positioning them as key highlights to stimulate tourism demand among premium travelers, especially during Valentine's Day 2025.