Bat Trang Ceramics and Van Phuc Silk Weaving Join the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities

On the evening of February 14, at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel, the Hanoi People's Committee hosted a ceremony to recognize two traditional craft villages—Bat Trang Ceramics (Gia Lam District) and Van Phuc Silk Weaving (Ha Dong District)—as members of the Global Network of Creative Craft Cities.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Nguyen Manh Quyen, Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee, highlighted Thang Long – Hanoi as the country’s largest cultural hub. He emphasized that Hanoi's charm not only lies in its historical sites and cultural heritage but also in its traditional craft villages. With rich histories and meaningful stories woven into each product, these villages have flourished over time, becoming deeply ingrained in the hearts of Hanoi’s residents. Through the skilled hands of artisans, countless exquisite handicrafts have been created, enduring through the ages to thrive today.

By blending tradition with modernity, Hanoi’s craft villages are steadily asserting their strong position in the international market. Recognising the potential and value of these villages, Hanoi has issued Resolution No 09 on the development of cultural industries in the capital, prioritising the growth of traditional craft villages and handicrafts. The city has also approved a Master Plan for the Development of Crafts and Craft Villages until 2025, with a vision towards 2030, as well as a Comprehensive Plan for Craft Village Development for the period 2025–2030, with a vision extending to 2050. Additionally, Hanoi has introduced various policies and mechanisms to preserve and further develop its craft villages.

Hanoi is home to the largest concentration of craft villages and artisans in Vietnam, with 1,350 craft villages and handicraft-producing communities, encompassing 47 of the country’s 52 traditional crafts. Each craft village has its unique identity, producing distinctive products that reflect local cultural styles. These crafts, including ceramics, weaving, embroidery, lace-making, fine woodwork, and agricultural product processing, are highly competitive in both domestic and international markets. Notably, Bat Trang Ceramics and Van Phuc Silk Weaving are not only symbols of Vietnam’s traditional craftsmanship but also creators of artistic masterpieces that embody the skill and dedication of artisans.

Hanoi People's Committee Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Quyen emphasised: "To date, 68 craft villages across 28 countries have been recognized as members of the World Network of Creative Craft Cities. The recognition of Bat Trang Ceramics and Van Phuc Silk Weaving as part of this prestigious network is not only a source of pride but also a testament to our ongoing efforts to preserve and promote traditional values while adapting to the modern era. Moving forward, we are committed to further collaboration with international organisations, especially the World Crafts Council, to widely promote the excellence of Hanoi’s handicrafts and effectively implement conservation and development efforts for the city's craft villages."

Saad al-Qaddumi, President of the World Crafts Council, recently awarded Bat Trang the title of "World Craft Village for Ceramics" and Van Phuc the title of "World Craft Village for Silk Weaving."

He highlighted that Vietnam, especially Hanoi's traditional craft villages, has long been celebrated for its exquisite handcrafted products that have been meticulously preserved and developed over centuries. The ceramics of Bat Trang and the delicate silk of Van Phuc are not merely sources of livelihood but are also vibrant symbols of Vietnamese culture, creativity, and resilience.

Al-Qaddumi also acknowledged the Vietnamese government's consistent investment over the past 40 years in restoring and developing traditional industries, including Van Phuc silk and Bat Trang ceramics. These efforts have not only revived intricate handicraft techniques but have also created new opportunities, particularly for women, allowing them to participate in the economy while preserving their cultural heritage for future generations.

He further emphasised, "The story of these two craft villages is a powerful testament to the resilience of their communities. It demonstrates that despite challenges, they have managed to rise again, reclaiming their place at the heart of the handicraft industry and serving as a source of cultural pride."

Vietnam is actively working on proposals to have additional traditional craft villages recognised. Mr. Saad al-Qaddumi, President of the World Crafts Council, pledged to continue supporting and accompanying Vietnam in these endeavors. He expressed his desire to collaborate closely with craft villages, the government, and artisans to build a global craft community that honors long-standing traditions while striving for a sustainable and prosperous future.

On this occasion, Hanoi is hosting the "Exhibition and Demonstration of Handicraft Creations by Domestic and International Artisans."

The exhibition features various themed spaces, including Van Phuc silk, Bat Trang ceramics, international artisan silk and ceramics, tea culture, cuisine, and OCOP (One Commune One Product) items. Throughout the event, visitors can also enjoy special artistic performances celebrating the Party, the Lunar New Year, and Vietnam’s ongoing development. The event will take place from February 14 to February 16, 2025.