Vietnamese director Phạm Ngọc Lân joins jury at Berlinale 2025

February 15, 2025 - 10:55
Vietnamese director Phạm Ngọc Lân has been invited as one of the three jury members for the short film category at the Berlin International Film Festival 2025 (Berlinale).
Award-winning director Phạm Ngọc Lân. — Photo sgiff.com

BERLIN — Vietnamese director Phạm Ngọc Lân has been invited as one of the three jury members for the short film category at the Berlin International Film Festival 2025 (Berlinale).

Lân, 39, who was born and grew up in Hanoi, initially studied architecture before pursuing filmmaking.

The director is a familiar face at Berlinale, with several short films gaining international recognition including Another City in 2016 and Blessed Land in 2019.

In February last year, his feature film Cu Li Không Bao Giờ Khóc (Cu Li Never Cries)” won the Best First Feature Award at the festival, earning a 50,000 EUR prize.

The 75th Berlinale officially opened on February 13 with the world premiere of The Light by Tom Tykwer. Nearly 250 films are set to be screened across various categories, with 19 movies rivaling in the main competition. This year, Vietnam sent no entries to the event. —  VNA/VNS

Việt Nam seeks cinema development cooperation at Busan film festival

The Vietnam Film Development Association (VFDA) in collaboration with relevant agencies inaugurated the Việt Nam – Đà Nẵng Film Festival (DANAFF) booth at the Asian Content & Film Market (ACFM) in Busan in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on October 5, as part of the ongoing 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

