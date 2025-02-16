Việt Nam’s tourism recovery leads Southeast Asia in 2024

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s tourism industry saw a remarkable recovery in 2024, leading Southeast Asia by recovering to 98 per cent of its pre-COVID level, according to Indonesia’s en.tempo.co.

This resurgence positioned Việt Nam at the forefront, surpassing Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and the Philippines in recovery rates.

Last year alone, Việt Nam saw an influx of about 17.5 million foreign visitors, a jump of 38.9 per cent from the previous year. The domestic scene was equally vibrant, with 110 million local travelers, a 1.6 per cent rise.

This impressive growth can be credited to Việt Nam's favourable visa policies, now offering visa exemptions to travelers from 25 countries.

The introduction of a user-friendly e-visa portal has further eased the process for tourists, enhancing Việt Nam's appeal as a destination.

Looking forward to 2025, Việt Nam sets its sights on welcoming 23 million foreign visitors, with tourism expected to contribute 6-8 per cent to the gross domestic product. Beyond boosting revenue, the sector is also creating jobs and uplifting community living standards.

To hit its target, experts advised focusing on high-potential markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, North America, India and the Middle East. Other strategies include targeting quality tourism markets with visa-free entry and convenient flight connections, and improving tourism infrastructure. — VNA/VNS