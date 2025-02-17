US travel guide suggests Mt. Bà Đen in a journey to explore culture, history from HCM City

HÀ NỘI — Bà Đen Mountain is not only known as the "roof of southern Việt Nam" but also as a destination rich in historical and cultural significance in the eyes of international travellers.

This landmark has been recognised by the world-renowned travel guide Lonely Planet as one of the top 15 must-have experiences when exploring Việt Nam. It is also recommended for those looking to delve into history, culture, and fascinating legends in Tây Ninh.

According to Lonely Planet, international travellers interested in exploring culture, history, and war remnants can follow an itinerary starting from HCM City, then visiting the Củ Chi Tunnels, the Cao Đài Holy See, and Bà Đen Mountain (Tây Ninh).

The travel platform Get Your Guide describes this as an enticing journey that blends history, culture, and spirituality. “Learn about the Vietnam War, attend a midday prayer session, and enjoy vegetarian cuisine...” – Get Your Guide’s introduction sparks curiosity among international visitors.

In Lonely Planet’s Top 15 Experiences in Việt Nam for 2025, visiting the Cao Đài Holy See in Tây Ninh ranks fourth, alongside other remarkable experiences such as exploring Bái Tử Long Bay and visiting the imperial tombs in Huế. Travelers are advised to extend their journey by heading 15km northeast to Bà Đen Mountain, taking a cable car to the summit, and exploring the temple and cave complexes.

Located about 100km northwest of HCM City, Bà Đen Mountain stands at 986m, earning the title "roof of southern Việt Nam." The mountain’s majestic presence, often shrouded in drifting white clouds, creates a mesmerising landscape. It is also a significant religious centre, attracting millions of visitors annually for both tourism and pilgrimage. The site is home to numerous Buddhist and folk religious structures, including temples, pagodas, shrines, and towers.

The temple complex on the mountain creates a sacred atmosphere, drawing visitors to explore and learn about the history and culture of southern Việt Nam. Among the most visited spiritual sites is Linh Sơn Tiên Thạch Pagoda, closely linked to the legend of Bà Đen, also known as Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu Bodhisattva. As a symbol of faith in southern Việt Nam, Linh Sơn Thánh Mẫu is revered for her miraculous manifestations and compassion, serving as a spiritual anchor for the local people.

"The highlight of Bà Đen Mountain is the noticeably cooler temperature compared to the lowlands," Lonely Planet describes. With temperatures consistently 5-10°C lower than the plains, Bà Đen Mountain is an ideal retreat from the heat in Tây Ninh, which experiences a tropical climate year-round. Many southern Vietnamese even call this place as "Đà Lạt of southeastern Việt Nam."

Beyond its cultural and spiritual values, Bà Đen Mountain also preserves significant war remnants. During the First Indochina War and the American war in Việt Nam, the area served as a strategic base for the Việt Minh and the National Liberation Front of South Việt Nam. Positioned along a vital supply route, it was the site of fierce battles between Vietnamese forces and French and American troops.

During the Việt Nam War, Bà Đen Mountain suffered heavy bombardment by US air forces and became a key battleground. Its caves were used as shelters, weapon storage sites, and command centres for military operations. Today, remnants of the war remain, making the mountain an essential part of Việt Nam’s historical exploration – especially for international visitors departing from HCM City.

To explore Bà Đen Mountain, visitors can take advantage of a modern cable car system, which provides easy access to key attractions, including war memorial sites and temple complexes.

A notable highlight of the mountain is the Bodhisattva Tây Bồ Đà Sơn statue, standing 72m tall. This intricately carved statue, cast from over 170 tonnes of red copper, is recognised by the Asia Book of Records as the "Tallest Copper Bodhisattva Statue on a Mountaintop in Asia".

At the peak, visitors will also find a statue of Maitreya Buddha, representing joy and future blessings. According to folk beliefs, the beginning of a year is the best time to seek Maitreya’s blessings and embrace positive energy for the future.

With its combination of cultural heritage, war history, and significant religious sites, Bà Đen Mountain is more than just a scenic attraction. It is also a "red address" – a particularly meaningful destination for those interested in history and the unique identity of this borderland region. — VNS