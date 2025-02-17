Scent exhibition opens in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — An olfactory exhibition offers visitors a total 'scentsory' experience including creating your own personal perfume at Tách Spaces in the centre of Hà Nội.

The Light and Shadow exhibition, represents according to the artistic team behind this unique event, the eternal clash between good and evil, light and darkness, told through the language of fragrance art combined with installation art represented by two metaphorical characters Sherlock Holmes and James Moriarty.

It is seen as the first olfactory exhibition in Hà Nội, Rei Nguyễn introduces a distinctive form of art where the act of scent appreciation becomes the focal point of the experience.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to step into the lens of a perfumer through a personalised fragrance creation activity, using specially curated notes handpicked by Nguyễn.

Nguyễn is a perfume artist and founder of R Parfums. Having studied perfumery design in Tokyo, she returned to Việt Nam to live and work, dedicating over seven years to the practice of olfactory art and perfume creation.

Being known for her sophisticated fragrances, Nguyễn is recognised for a formulation style that seeks balance through the exploration of contrasting ingredients.

The exhibition includes many special fragrance creations, an opportunity to create your own personal scent, A Letter to Self letter writing competition and the offer of valuable gifts from R Parfums.

The exhibition runs until February 20 at 20 Hai Bà Trưng Street from 9am to 6.30pm and is free but visitors will need to pre registration here at https://r-parfums.com/light-and-shadow-exhibition. VNS