Home Life & Style

Cellist releases music video filmed within the country's natural wonder – Sơn Đoòng Cave

February 18, 2025 - 10:08
Cellist Bùi Hà Miên has released a music video Quảng Bình Quê Ta Ơi (Quảng Bình, Our Homeland), featuring her playing while in the Sơn Đoòng Cave in the central province of Quảng Bình.
Cellist Bùi Hà Miên performs in the Sơn Đoòng Cave, creating music while wearing mountaineering attire. Photo courtesy of the artist

QUẢNG BÌNH — The cellist Bùi Hà Miên has gone even deeper into her musical journey, releasing a music video Quảng Bình Quê Ta Ơi (Quảng Bình, Our Homeland), featuring scenes filmed in Sơn Đoòng Cave in the central province of Quảng Bình.

The music video, released on her YouTube channel, does not feature the artist in her usual glamorous dresses but instead in a mountaineering attire. She plays the cello in the enchanting setting of the world's largest cave, immersing herself in her own space to deliver a musical gift to the people of Quảng Bình and to classical music lovers.

The idea of performing Quảng Bình Quê Ta Ơi, a signature work by composer Hoàng Vân, in Sơn Đoòng received support from Oxalis Adventure, the only firm operating adventure tours to the world-famous caves.

This marks the first time the firm has assisted a classical music artist in performing and filming a video inside Sơn Đoòng Cave. Notably, the arrangement for cello was created by the late composer's son, conductor Lê Phi Phi.

Quảng Bình Quê Ta Ơi by my father is a song with a melody reminiscent of the hò Lệ Thủy (a traditional folk song genre) of Quảng Bình, combined with the sounds of the northern delta,” Phi said.

The biggest challenge, aside from having to transport her heavy instrument into the cave system, was preserving the original melody when arranging it for solo instruments of classical music like cello, he added.

“We incorporated classical European harmonies and characteristic technical techniques of string instruments, especially the cello. The result is an authentic rendition of Quảng Bình Quê Ta Ơi played solely on the cello in the style of classical music performance.”

The video documents the journey of the cellist and her team as they conquer the natural wonder over a trip that took four days and three nights, facing challenging mountain and river crossings along the way.

The video documents the journey of the cellist and her team as they conquer the natural wonder over four days and three nights. — Photos courtesy of the artist

"I want to dedicate this piece of music to the people of Quảng Bình, a heroic land that endured millions of tonnes of bombs during the war, where countless individuals sacrificed their lives to protect the peace of this place,” Miên said.

“As my cello blends into the serene atmosphere of the cave, I aim to convey my heartfelt appreciation to those who sacrificed their blood and bones for the country.

“I hope that the sound of my cello will spread music to everyone, especially the people of Quảng Bình."

The cellist and the production team of the MV inside the majestic cave.

Bùi Hà Miên is a lecturer at the Vietnam National Academy of Music and a key member of the Hanoi Symphony Orchestra.

She began her musical journey at the Hanoi Conservatory, now known as the Vietnam National Academy of Music, under the guidance of Professor Vũ Hướng.

She completed her postgraduate studies at the University of Music and Performing Arts Vienna (MDW) under the guidance of Professor Elizabeth Pfefferkorn Meissl.

In 2021, she collaborated with Dutch composer Ad Van Dongen to release Romance in Hà Nội, her debut album.

She released her second album, Miên - Khi Cello Hát (Miên – When Cello Sings) two years later, aiming to bring the music of the cello to a wider audience. VNS

Miên is pictured with her cello inside Sơn Đoòng Cave.

