Washington event celebrates Vietnamese traditional fashion, cuisine

WASHINGTON D.C — Vietnam Society, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting Vietnamese arts and culture, hosted a vibrant Vietnamese Lunar New Year celebration at the Martin Luther King Library in central Washington D.C, spotlighting fashion and cuisine, two integral aspects of Vietnamese culture.

The event featured an impressive line-up of guest speakers, including writer and culinary expert Monique Truong, fashion designer Thái Nguyễn, acclaimed chef Kenny Thai, and Professor Annita Mannur, a specialist in Critical Race and Gender Studies at American University.

More than 200 attendees, including Vietnamese Americans and their American friends, engaged enthusiastically with discussions on fashion, cuisine, and the launch of Mai’s Áo dài, a book co-authored by Monique Truong and Thái Nguyễn on the topic of áo dài (traditional Vietnamese long dress).

Erin Phuong, founder of Vietnam Society, explained that the event’s focus on fashion and cuisine stemmed from the remarkable achievements of Monique Truong, Thái Nguyễn, and Kevin Tien in their respective fields. By showcasing their success stories, the Vietnam Society aims to deepen awareness among young Vietnamese Americans and international audiences about the beauty and significance of Vietnamese culture, she stated.

Designer Thái Nguyễn shared the inspiration behind Mai’s Áo dài. He recounted his journey to becoming a designer of Vietnam’s iconic garment, emphasising his inclusive approach - highlighting that áo dài is for everyone, irrespective of gender, body type, or skin tone.

The Áo dài collection presented at the event reflected this inclusive ethos. Thái Nguyễn’s designs celebrated the traditional elegance of áo dài from Việt Nam’s northern, central and southern regions. Using luxurious silk and brocade, he elevated the sophistication of his pieces.

He also incorporated signature elements from traditional Vietnamese attire, such as tứ thân (the Northern four-panel dress), ngũ thân (the Central region’s five-panel dress), and the Southern bà ba blouse, seamlessly reimagining them with a modern aesthetic.

His designs, tailored for both men and women, struck a balance between heritage and contemporary fashion.

For celebrated chef Kevin Tien, the event is an opportunity to showcase classic Vietnamese Tết dishes while also promoting the country’s culinary heritage to an international audience in Washington D.C.

Events hosted by Vietnam Society not only foster a sense of cultural connection for the Vietnamese expats in the US but also provide Americans with an engaging insight into Việt Nam’s rich traditions and evolving cultural landscape. — VNA/VNS